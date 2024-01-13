Shane van Gisbergen acted as catalyst for “closer bond” between NASCAR and Supercars, says senior Chevrolet official

Chevrolet Racing's General Manager in Australia, Chris Payne, recently suggested that Shane van Gisbergen has been a catalyst who helped bridge a closer bond between NASCAR and Australian Supercars.

Kiwi racing maestro Shane van Gisbergen made his NASCAR debut in the 2023 season as a part of Trackhouse Racing's Project91. The three-time Australian Supercars champion delivered a sublime performance at the Chicago Street Course in July, becoming the first driver in over 60 years to walk out victorious on their NASCAR Cup Series debut.

Van Gisbergen made multiple sporadic appearances in the 2023 season across different series before signing a deal with Trackhouse Racing, starting in 2024, jumping ship on a full-time basis.

Following the 34-year-old's move, another Supercars driver, Brodie Kostecki, made his debut too. Kostecki is set to continue driving for Richard Childress Racing in the 2024 season on a part-time basis.

Cameron Waters is yet another Supercars driver linked with a move to Cup Series outfit RFK Racing, which is co-owned by veteran driver Brad Keselowski.

According to Chevrolet GM Chris Payne, Van Gisbergen played a pivotal role in reshaping the relationship between NASCAR and Supercars. Speaking to KTM Summer Grill, Payne expressed stated (via Speedcafe):

"The work that Shane did blazing the way with NASCAR has changed the relationship between NASCAR and Supercars going forward. There are all sorts of opportunities between GM North America and here in Australia to form a closer bond between NASCAR and Supercars."

Chris Payne on Shane van Gisbergen's Chicago debut impacting Supercars' North-American viewership

Payne particularly addressed the impact of van Gisbergen's Chicago debut on the viewership of Supercars in North America. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"When all of us were watching Shane heading towards victory at the Chicago street race last year, things were never going to be the same."

As a ripple effect of Shane van Gisbergen's emphatic Cup Series debut, Supercars saw a marked increase in its North American viewership. Payne said:

"The relationship between NASCAR and Supercars has been such where I think it will just grow, and grow, and grow in different areas. I believe that the viewership of Supercars broadcast online is enormous by the North American fan base."

"The exchange of drivers and wildcard appearances, all sorts of opportunities between those two series, is really exciting," added the Chevrolet GM.

As part of his deal with Trackhouse, Shane van Gisbergen will drive the No. 97 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing full-time in the Xfinity Series next season, while simultaneously competing in the Cup Series for Trackhouse on a part-time basis.