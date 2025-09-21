Shane van Gisbergen adds to Josh Berry’s misery as the Kiwi wrecks the #21 at New Hampshire 

Shane van Gisbergen, the NASCAR 2025 Rookie of the Year, compounded on Josh Berry’s misery during the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire. SVG hit Berry, which caused him to spin out and lose places in an already difficult playoff run.During the New Hampshire playoff race in 2025, van Gisbergen exacerbated the troubles of Berry and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford team by an incident early in the event. SVG's involvement in an incident with a hit that caused Berry's car to spin out, thereby icing the unfortunate playoff run for Berry.After a poor performance streak where he had three last-place results in a row, his playoff hopes are getting even weaker due to this latest incident.Before the New Hampshire race, Josh Berry was eliminated from the playoffs and failed to make the round of 12. In particular, his car was going so low that it was going to the bottom violently, and as a result, it was very difficult for him to drive in a competitive way, especially during the hectic moments of the race. NASCAR tweeted:&quot;The No. 21 spins! @joshberry goes for a ride after contact with the No. 88.&quot;Shane van Gisbergen, driving the car for Trackhouse Racing, has been among the highlights of the team with his commanding wins at Mexico City, Sonoma, Chicago Street Course, and Watkins Glen. He practically left his competition behind at these events, where he took victory by large margins.Although he has had hard times on oval tracks, where he has only achieved a few top-15 finishes, he has been rewarded for his success on the road this season.Shane van Gisbergen took full responsibility after Bristol race ended his playoff runShane van Gisbergen took full responsibility for his disappointing performance at the Bristol Motor Speedway race, which ultimately ended his 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff run. Despite a stellar regular season where he won four races and proved himself a road course specialist, van Gisbergen struggled throughout the round of 16. His Bristol outing saw him qualify 28th and finish 26th.&quot;I'm in a few minds, like happy that we had a pretty good run this year, and obviously you wanna go further. But I just didn't perform well enough these last couple of weeks, you know,&quot; van Gisbergen said via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.&quot;So, no one to blame but myself. Have to thank Trackhouse team, and everyone's doing a good job. Yeah, year's not over yet. So hopefully, keep getting good results,&quot; van Gisbergen further added.Shane van Gisbergen admitted that he didn't fully grasp the track conditions early on or understand how to manage his tires effectively.