Shane van Gisbergen crashes out at the Iowa NASCAR Cup race

Shane van Gisbergen crashed out of the NASCAR Cup Series Indianapolis Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway during the 170th lap of the 350-lap race. Sitting in eighth place at the time of the pit stop cycle in the middle of Stage 2, van Gisbergen went off in Turn 2, lost control, and managed to put the back left corner of his No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro into the SAFER barrier.This accident resulted in the first stoppage of the race. Although his car was damaged, van Gisbergen managed to pit and sent off for repairs, and lost only one lap to the leaders, and still continued to race. This crash was his first did-not-finish (DNF) due to an accident after a series of challenges adapting from road courses to oval racing, including an earlier incident in practice at Iowa.“The left rear is pretty busted,” he said after the crash via radio.Speedcafe.com reported on X:&quot;Shane van Gisbergen brought out the first caution in the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.&quot;The year began with van Gisbergen finishing in 33rd place at the Daytona 500 and did not notch his first top-10 until race 15. But he showed his class at the road courses; he won in Mexico City, Chicago (where he scored Xfinity and Cup victories on the same weekend from the pole), and Sonoma. These wins made him the winningest non-American driver in the Cup Series as well as tying him with Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson in most wins in a rookie Cup series season.Shane Van Gisbergen breaks down key difference between NASCAR and SupercarsShane van Gisbergen highlighted the key differences between NASCAR and Australian Supercars, emphasizing how NASCAR weekends are much shorter but packed with intense pre-race rituals, creating an emotional atmosphere not common in Supercars. He described the thrill of NASCAR's pre-race traditions, especially at tracks like Talladega, where the energy and pageantry add to the experience.&quot;I guess just the efficiency of everything on a weekend. Like the weekends are so much shorter, but there's so much more racing stuff involved.... The driver intros the anthem like the pre-race stuff here that they do is fantastic, like you get so wound up before the race.&quot; [18:35 onwards on Harvick Happy Hour]&quot;My favorite pre-race is Talladega; you see how emotional everyone is and the anthem's pumping, and then this truck just comes roaring through with the big flag on. It's epic, you know. So, we don't really do that as much at home,&quot; he added..Van Gisbergen, a rookie in NASCAR, has leveraged his Supercars experience to gain an edge, particularly on road and street courses in NASCAR, such as the Chicago street race, where he swept both Xfinity and Cup events from the pole.