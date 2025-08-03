  • NASCAR
  Shane van Gisbergen crashes out at the Iowa NASCAR Cup race



By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 03, 2025 22:07 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma - Source: Imagn
Shane van Gisbergen at NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma - Source: Imagn

Shane van Gisbergen crashed out of the NASCAR Cup Series Indianapolis Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway during the 170th lap of the 350-lap race. Sitting in eighth place at the time of the pit stop cycle in the middle of Stage 2, van Gisbergen went off in Turn 2, lost control, and managed to put the back left corner of his No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro into the SAFER barrier.

This accident resulted in the first stoppage of the race. Although his car was damaged, van Gisbergen managed to pit and sent off for repairs, and lost only one lap to the leaders, and still continued to race. This crash was his first did-not-finish (DNF) due to an accident after a series of challenges adapting from road courses to oval racing, including an earlier incident in practice at Iowa.

“The left rear is pretty busted,” he said after the crash via radio.
Trending

Speedcafe.com reported on X:

"Shane van Gisbergen brought out the first caution in the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway."
The year began with van Gisbergen finishing in 33rd place at the Daytona 500 and did not notch his first top-10 until race 15. But he showed his class at the road courses; he won in Mexico City, Chicago (where he scored Xfinity and Cup victories on the same weekend from the pole), and Sonoma. These wins made him the winningest non-American driver in the Cup Series as well as tying him with Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson in most wins in a rookie Cup series season.

Shane Van Gisbergen breaks down key difference between NASCAR and Supercars

Shane van Gisbergen highlighted the key differences between NASCAR and Australian Supercars, emphasizing how NASCAR weekends are much shorter but packed with intense pre-race rituals, creating an emotional atmosphere not common in Supercars. He described the thrill of NASCAR's pre-race traditions, especially at tracks like Talladega, where the energy and pageantry add to the experience.

"I guess just the efficiency of everything on a weekend. Like the weekends are so much shorter, but there's so much more racing stuff involved.... The driver intros the anthem like the pre-race stuff here that they do is fantastic, like you get so wound up before the race." [18:35 onwards on Harvick Happy Hour]
"My favorite pre-race is Talladega; you see how emotional everyone is and the anthem's pumping, and then this truck just comes roaring through with the big flag on. It's epic, you know. So, we don't really do that as much at home," he added..
Van Gisbergen, a rookie in NASCAR, has leveraged his Supercars experience to gain an edge, particularly on road and street courses in NASCAR, such as the Chicago street race, where he swept both Xfinity and Cup events from the pole.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Edited by Rupesh
