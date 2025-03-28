Shane van Gisbergen drops a 3-word message for fellow Kiwi Liam Lawson amid brutal Red Bull sack 

Amid his demotion from Red Bull seat to Racing Bulls, New Zealand F1 driver Liam Lawson shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram. NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen gave his three-word reaction to the news. On Thursday, March 27, 2025, Red Bull announced that the team would replace the Kiwi driver with Japanese racing driver Yuki Tsunoda.

Lawson joined the Red Bull Junior team nearly six years ago, in 2019. He gained his first F1 car experience in 2021 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, driving the 2011 Red Bull RB7. He participated in the Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test that same year and served as a reserve driver for AlphaTauri before securing a full-time seat with the RB F1 team in 2024.

Lawson competed in two Grand Prix events this season and struggled to find his footing with the RB21. During the Australian Grand Prix, the Kiwi driver made contact with the outside barriers, and at the Chinese GP, he finished in 15th place. However, he was promoted to 12th after three disqualifications.

Witnessing Liam Lawson's struggles in his first two races with the RB21, team principal Christian Horner stated, via BBC.com:

"It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races, and as a result, we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch."

Following the news of his demotion, Liam Lawson posted a heartfelt message on his account:

"Being a @redbullracing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life. It’s tough, but im grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world Thank you @visacashapprb for the warm welcome, I’m excited and ready to go to work at one of my favorite places 🇯🇵"

NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen showed his support for his fellow Kiwi by sharing a three-word reaction:

"Prove em wrong"

Shane van Gisbergen supported his fellow Kiwi driver amid his demotion news (Source: @liamlawson via Instagram)

On the other hand, Yuki Tsunoda had a positive start to the 2025 season, qualifying among the top ten in both Grand Prix events. He qualified fifth in Australia and ninth in China, while Lawson qualified 18th in the Australian Grand Prix and last in the Chinese Grand Prix.

"I never thought it would happen this quick": Shane van Gisbergen on his full-time seat in the Cup Series

In 2024, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks announced that three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen would race alongside Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain in the 2025 season.

The Kiwi driver completed his first season with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series last year. He had a successful run, securing three wins and finishing the season in 12th place. Reflecting on his impressive skills, Marks secured a deal with Gisbergen after acquiring a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing.

The news caught Shane van Gisbergen off guard. He stated:

"I never thought it would happen this quick."

Trackhouse Racing parted ways with Zane Smith and hired Gisbergen for the #88 Chevy Camaro ZL1. Marks also mentioned that the New Zealand driver met all his conditions.

