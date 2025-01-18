Shane van Gisbergen drops “awesome first day of test” selfie with Trackhouse’s All-Star lineup for Rolex 24 hours 

NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen, who is set to compete at the 2025 Rolex 24 next week at Daytona, shared a picture from the first test day with his teammates.

The Kiwi driver will team up with Ben Keating and Connor Zilisch in the No. 91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Fellow three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin will also share the car for the 63rd edition of the 24-hour endurance race. In his latest post on X, van Gisbergen posed for a selfie during the first of the three-day Roar before the Rolex 24 sessions between January 16 and 19.

"Awesome first day of test weekend at Daytona, the 91 @WeatherTech. Corvette looks awesome! Just going to continue to get work hard and get comfortable with the car to prepare for next weekend 😀," Shane van Gisbergen wrote.

The Rolex 24 will start the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season on the 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway. After over 200 drivers participate in practice sessions this weekend, 61 cars will compete for the 63rd Rolex 24 between January 23 and 26.

The field will include Austin Cindric and other IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon and Alex Palou. Former Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa, Romain Grosjean, and Kevin Magnussen will also join the IMSA classic.

"Interesting to see how we race together" - Shane van Gisbergen on teaming up with fellow New Zealander

New Zealand racing drivers, Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin used to compete in the Australian Supercars series but have moved to the US in recent years. McLaughlin now races in the NTT IndyCar Series, while van Gisbergen races stock cars.

McLaughlin, who won three consecutive Supercars Championships (2018, 2019 and 2020), currently competes in the IndyCar Series for Team Penske.

"Since we both left Supercars, we’ve been wanting to do something together. Whether it’s an endurance race like this or the [Bathurst 1000] even, to go back and do that, so it’s really cool to share with him and it’s been fun learning how he works and interesting to see how we race together and how we like the car," Van Gisbergen said (via Sportscar365).

Shane van Gisbergen debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 and won at the Grant Park 220 in Chicago driving the No. 91 for Trackhouse Racing. Last season, he competed full-time in the Xfinity Series and part-time in both the Cup and Truck Series.

The 35-year-old won the 2024 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year award after three wins and 12th place in the overall standings. He will race full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Trackhouse Racing in the No. 88 Chevrolet this season.

