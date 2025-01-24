Shane van Gisbergen gives a clear take on what he thinks about his teammate Connor Zilisch: “He’s asking a lot of questions”

Shane van Gisbergen discussed his experience in sharing practice sessions with Connor Zilisch as the drivers prepare for the 24 Hours of Daytona, IMSA's endurance race. They will be racing for Trackhouse by TF Sport.

Both drivers are a part of the Trackhouse Driver Development program, with Van Gisbergen preparing to race full-time for the team in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Meanwhile, Zilisch will race in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports and will make an appearance in the Cup Series at the Circuit of The Americas.

"I’ve been with Connor pretty much every day the last couple weeks doing photo shoots," van Gisbergen said after sharing the track with Zilisch for the Rolex 24.

"He’s an awesome young kid, and the experience he’s had already and what he’s done is amazing. He’s committing now to NASCAR away from this (sports car) world, and it will be really fun to see how he goes. He’s got a massive future ahead."

Connor Zilisch debuted in the Xfinity Series last year and impressively won the race. His talent was evident in the next three races, too, as he finished within the top five in two of them.

Discussing the time has spent with him on the track in preparation for the Rolex 24, Shane van Gisbergen noted that Zilisch has been asking a lot of questions from him and their teammates, Ben Keating and Scott McLaughlin.

"He’s just an awesome young kid and so fast, but a lot to learn still at that age," van Gisbergen continued. "He’s asking Scott and I and Ben a lot of questions, and we’re having a lot of fun, bouncing ideas off each other about the car."

Shane van Gisbergen aims to win in 2025 as Red Bull shakes up the sponsorship game

Red Bull announced their partnership with Trackhouse Racing earlier, revealing that they will sponsor Van Gisbergen in five races of the season and will primarily sponsor Connor Zilisch at COTA during his debut with Trackhouse. Both drivers are a part of the Red Bull athlete family.

Looking forward to his first full-time season in the Cup Series, Shane van Gisbergen shared his positive outlook as he aims to win with the Red Bull sponsorship on his car.

"I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home," Shane van Gisbergen said (via Jayski).

"I’d love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory as a way to thank them for joining myself, Connor and Trackhouse Racing."

Van Gisbergen has an impressive record in Touring cars. He also raced in the Xfinity Series last year, marking his debut with Kaulig Racing. The 35-year-old won three races.

