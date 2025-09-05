Shane van Gisbergen gives a shout-out to his PR rep after she features in latest Trackhouse Racing video

Shane van Gisbergen shared a moment of appreciation for an important member of his team after she appeared in a recent Trackhouse Racing video. The post, uploaded to the team’s official social media, showed the behind-the-scenes work that keeps his race days organized. Van Gisbergen appreciated the effort with a personal message to his followers.

The clip was first shared on Trackhouse Racing’s official account. Van Gisbergen then re-posted it on his Instagram Story, drawing attention to his PR representative, Peyton. In his caption, he wrote,

“Cool video here of my PR rep Peyton!! She lives and breathes it with us.”

The shared video carried the subtext, “Who keeps SVG organized?”

Shane van Gisbergen's story on Instagram. Source: via Instagram/@svg97

On the track, Shane van Gisbergen has faced both highs and setbacks this year. Through 27 races, he sits 12th in the standings with 2,027 points, 43 points off the leader. His record includes four wins, four top-five finishes, and five top-10s. He also has three pole positions and has led 255 laps, but three DNFs have weighed down his average finish of 21.481. Despite the challenges, he remains inside the playoff picture.

Looking ahead, van Gisbergen will compete in the NASCAR Playoffs race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. It will be his first Cup Series start at the track. Entering the race, he holds the final playoff position, just three points above the cutline. That slim margin means every result in the next two weeks will be critical for advancing. Speaking about the challenge, Shane van Gisbergen said preparation is the key.

“We just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing, but it’s so hard in a NASCAR race. It’s never free flowing really, so we just have to eliminate or minimize what we do wrong, and just try to get it right every week, and that comes with preparation,” van Gisbergen was quoted as saying by talkmotorsport.co.nz.

Last weekend at Darlington, he endured a difficult outing. Despite an early fight to stay on the lead lap, a poorly timed caution ended his chances and left him finishing 32nd.

Costly pit lane adjustments left Shane van Gisbergen with a setback

Shane van Gisbergen entered the Southern 500 with a 16-point margin over the playoff cutline. By the time he left Darlington, that cushion had shrunk to just three points. The 32nd-place finish placed him second-to-last among playoff drivers and dropped him into 12th, just clear of elimination.

The No. 88 Chevrolet showed promise early in the race as Shane van Gisbergen ran inside the top 15. That momentum ended in Stage 2, when a poorly timed caution and a risky decision to stay out too long shifted the race against him. From that point, the car never settled into the competition.

The biggest damage came during a pit stop. NASCAR mechanic Bozi Tatarevic analyzed the sequence on his YouTube channel, explaining the depth of the adjustments attempted on van Gisbergen’s car,

“Shane was unhappy with the handling of the car, so they were throwing so many changes at it. And on lap 118, they decided to do a big, big adjustment on the left front. Basically to change the balance of the car, change some rounds and that resulted in a 54-second pit stop.”

That stop destroyed his track position. Another long adjustment came at lap 205, costing 35 seconds as a mechanic worked directly on the suspension. Tatarevic clarified that the pit crew executed well, but the car required so many balance changes that long delays were unavoidable.

The rest of the stops were quicker, in the 10 to 11-second range, but still involved smaller tweaks. The attempts never produced the grip or stability van Gisbergen needed. By the final stage, recovery was impossible. The 32nd-place result left van Gisbergen as the lowest-finishing Trackhouse Racing driver on the day.

