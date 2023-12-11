Shane van Gisbergen hopeful of a busy 2024 NASCAR season gearing up for full-time duties in 2025

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen shed light on his NASCAR racing schedule for the next few years in a recent interview.

Van Gisbergen was signed by the Trackhouse Racing team on a development deal for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. He secured a seat in the series after winning the first-ever Chicago Street Race on his NASCAR debut.

During guest appearances on the Gypsy Tales Podcast, Van Gisbergen said that he is likely to compete in 30 to 40 races in the 2024 NASCAR season. He is passionate about motorsports. His schedule is going to be busy as he will compete across NASCAR’s top-three tier series.

Expand Tweet

Shane van Gisbergen has mentioned that 2024 will be his experience year before competing full-time in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

Van Gisbergen said:

“I kind of know what I’m doing. It’s not fully confirmed or announced yet, but I’ll end up hopefully doing 30 races or even 40 if I get enough mixed classes,”

“It will be mainly in the Xfinity Series but a lot of Cup races and maybe some Truck stuff too. … It’s just an experience year so I’m ready for hopefully ’25 when I’m in the Cup Series full-time, I’m ready to go and understand what’s happening every week.”

Expand Tweet

The 34-year-old driver has made two starts in the Cup Series, where he has a win at Chicago and a top-10 finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Following up on that, he also made his Truck debut at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, where he finished 19th.

“He is a tremendous driver as we have all seen” – Trackhouse Racing owner on Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks is optimistic about Australian Supercar champion’s NASCAR future. Marks also revealed previously that SVG's schedule will include races across NASCAR’s all three series, including a few late models and other grassroots-level races.

“This is going to be a tremendous challenge for Shane but he is a tremendous driver as we have all seen. Next year will be about getting him acclimated to oval track racing, superspeedways, 1.5-mile tracks and everything he has never experienced in his career,” as quoted by sportsrush.com.

Catch Shane van Gisbergen in action when the 2024 NASCAR season kick-offs with the Daytona 500.