Shane van Gisbergen and IndyCar star take over Connor Zilisch’s unattended phone for some friendly mischief 

Shane van Gisbergen and the Trackhouse Racing team have come together for the Roar Before the Rolex 24. Other than the intense on-track testing, the drivers are having off-track moments, and in an amusing act, Shane took over Connor Zilisch's phone for an unsolicited photo shoot.

SVG is a 35-year-old New Zealand racing driver bound for his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Before the season begins, the driver teams up with Connor Zilisch, IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin, and IMSA veteran Ben Keating for the 24 Hours of Daytona, a.k.a. Rolex 24.

Zilisch took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the photos his teammates took on his phone while he was driving around the Daytona International Speedway.

"Left my phone on the timing stand when I got in the car. Lesson learned boys @shanevg97 @smclaughlin93," Zilisch wrote.

From the looks of it, Shane van Gisbergen was the culprit for taking over his young teammate's phone. The Kiwi driver took a selfie and a photo of McLaughlin, who looked surprised as he posed with a thumbs-up.

SVG also shared a group photo on his X account including Ben Keating.

"Awesome first day of test weekend at Daytona, the 91 @WeatherTech Corvette looks awesome! Just going to continue to get work hard and get comfortable with the car to prepare for next weekend 😀," the New Zealander wrote.

The four drivers are part of Trackhouse Racing for the Rolex 24. They will switch driving duties in the No. 91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R for the 24-hour endurance race around the Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 91 crew, in partnership with TF Sport, will compete in the GT Daytona Pro (GTD Pro) class, which fields GT3-spec racecars exclusive for professional drivers.

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 (shakedown) will run until January 19 in preparation for the Rolex 24, which will start on January 25. It will mark Trackhouse Racing's debut in the American enduro race.

Shane van Gisbergen secures part-time Xfinity ride for 2025 season

After the Rolex 24, Shane van Gisbergen will return to NASCAR driving for two teams. He will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing full-time and the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports as a part-time driver.

Speaking about his upcoming Xfinity Series stint, SVG said:

“I’m trying to get as much experience as I can. JR Motorsports is one of the top teams and won the championship with Justin Allgaier. I can’t wait to get started.”

Shane van Gisbergen will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro with Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain for a combined nine races.

SVG will run the car on road courses only, including Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and the inaugural Mexico City. Meanwhile, Chastain will take over at Darlington, Nashville, Dover, Iowa, and one road courses at COTA (Circuit of the Americas).

The 2025 NASCAR season will commence at the Daytona International Speedway next month. The Xfinity Series will begin in the United Rentals 300 on February 15 followed by the Cup Series' Daytona 500 the next day.

