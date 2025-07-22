  • NASCAR
  • Trackhouse Racing
  • Shane van Gisbergen makes his animosity clear after the Dover disaster disrupted his dominant NASCAR streak: “Sucks to have a race like this”

Shane van Gisbergen makes his animosity clear after the Dover disaster disrupted his dominant NASCAR streak: “Sucks to have a race like this”

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Jul 22, 2025 04:06 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 - Source: Getty
hane Van Gisbergen - Source: Getty

Shane van Gisbergen let his feelings be known after the Trackhouse Racing driver had an outing to forget at Dover last weekend. The #88 driver summed up his race on his X account as he lost the chance for a three-peat.

Ad

SVG created history after he won the Challenge Round 2 - Grant Park 165 at Chicago, and became the winningest foreign-born driver in NASCAR's history. The Trackhouse Racing driver repeated his valiance, as he went on to win the next race, Challenge Round 3 - Toyota/ Save Mart 350 in Sonoma the next race weekend.

With the wins, he not only qualified for the playoffs but also received a huge jump in the regular season championship. However, SVG failed to continue his stellar run as he faced a punctured tire, which ruined his day. Sharing his thoughts on the same, here's what the Trackhouse man wrote on X:

Ad
Trending
"Well that was over before it started. We got a punctured tire at the start of the race really put us a heap of laps down. Just logged laps till the end. Sucks to have a race like this after the momentum we’ve had the past month! Try again next weekend at Indy."
Ad

Here's the post by the Kiwi driver on the micro-blogging site:

Ad

Despite starting from sixth place, SVG suffered from the puncture and ended Stage 1 at the very last — in 37th place. However, he improved three places in Stage 2 and finished in 34th place.

In the end, Shane van Gisbergen came home in 30th place, behind Cole Custer of Haas Factory Racing and ahead of the wrecked Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Byron.

Kyle Larson lauded Shane van Gisbergen's incredible performance at road courses

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson had all the praise for Shane van Gisbergen as the Trackhouse Racing driver picked up back-to-back road course wins at Chicago and Sonoma. Prior to this, he also won the race in Mexico, another non-oval track. Hailing the #88 driver, here's what Larson said:

Ad
Shane van Gisbergen (88) celebrates by doing a burnout after winning the NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway- Source: Imagn
Shane van Gisbergen (88) celebrates by doing a burnout after winning the NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway- Source: Imagn
"He’s way, way, way better than us at the road course stuff — and he’s got his own technique, you can call it. Not his own because the rest of the world does it, right-foot braking, clutching and all that stuff."
Ad
"You can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Like, there’s zero chance I can learn how to do that. And even if I did, like there’s zero chance that I can have it be better than what I’m probably doing left-foot braking. So yeah, he’s just so good," the HMS driver further added.

Currently, Shane van Gisbergen is in 26th place in the regular season championship with 374 points after 21 races. He has three wins, three poles, three Top 5s, and four Top 10s to his name. SVG's average start position has been 24.381, and his average finish position has been 22.238.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications