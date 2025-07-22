Shane van Gisbergen makes his animosity clear after the Dover disaster disrupted his dominant NASCAR streak: “Sucks to have a race like this”

Shane van Gisbergen let his feelings be known after the Trackhouse Racing driver had an outing to forget at Dover last weekend. The #88 driver summed up his race on his X account as he lost the chance for a three-peat.SVG created history after he won the Challenge Round 2 - Grant Park 165 at Chicago, and became the winningest foreign-born driver in NASCAR's history. The Trackhouse Racing driver repeated his valiance, as he went on to win the next race, Challenge Round 3 - Toyota/ Save Mart 350 in Sonoma the next race weekend.With the wins, he not only qualified for the playoffs but also received a huge jump in the regular season championship. However, SVG failed to continue his stellar run as he faced a punctured tire, which ruined his day. Sharing his thoughts on the same, here's what the Trackhouse man wrote on X:&quot;Well that was over before it started. We got a punctured tire at the start of the race really put us a heap of laps down. Just logged laps till the end. Sucks to have a race like this after the momentum we’ve had the past month! Try again next weekend at Indy.&quot;Here's the post by the Kiwi driver on the micro-blogging site:Despite starting from sixth place, SVG suffered from the puncture and ended Stage 1 at the very last — in 37th place. However, he improved three places in Stage 2 and finished in 34th place.In the end, Shane van Gisbergen came home in 30th place, behind Cole Custer of Haas Factory Racing and ahead of the wrecked Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Byron.Kyle Larson lauded Shane van Gisbergen's incredible performance at road coursesHendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson had all the praise for Shane van Gisbergen as the Trackhouse Racing driver picked up back-to-back road course wins at Chicago and Sonoma. Prior to this, he also won the race in Mexico, another non-oval track. Hailing the #88 driver, here's what Larson said:Shane van Gisbergen (88) celebrates by doing a burnout after winning the NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway- Source: Imagn&quot;He’s way, way, way better than us at the road course stuff — and he’s got his own technique, you can call it. Not his own because the rest of the world does it, right-foot braking, clutching and all that stuff.&quot;&quot;You can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Like, there’s zero chance I can learn how to do that. And even if I did, like there’s zero chance that I can have it be better than what I’m probably doing left-foot braking. So yeah, he’s just so good,&quot; the HMS driver further added.Currently, Shane van Gisbergen is in 26th place in the regular season championship with 374 points after 21 races. He has three wins, three poles, three Top 5s, and four Top 10s to his name. SVG's average start position has been 24.381, and his average finish position has been 22.238.