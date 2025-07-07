Shane van Gisbergen makes NASCAR history after dominant win at Chicago

Shane van Gisbergen wheeled his #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to victory in Sunday's Chicago street race. The victory was the third of van Gisbergen's NASCAR Cup Series career, making him the winningest foreign-born driver in the history of the circuit.

The historic statistic was brought to light by a user on X following the checkered flag of Sunday's race. Here's what they wrote:

"SVG is now the winningest foreign-born driver in #NASCAR Cup Series history with three Cup wins."

The New Zealand native led 26 of 75 laps en route to victory in Sunday's race in Chicago. It was the second-most laps led of the race behind Michael McDowell, who led a race-high 31 laps. SVG held off runner-up Ty Gibbs to win, followed by third place Tyler Reddick, fourth place Denny Hamlin, and fifth place Kyle Busch.

The win was van Gisbergen's second of the 2025 campaign. A few weeks back, the Trackhouse Racing star put on a dominant performance to win in Mexico City. He led 60 of 100 laps and took the checkered flag with an over 16-second advantage over Christopher Bell.

All three of van Gisbergen's Cup Series victories have come on road courses. His first win came in his Cup debut in the Chicago street race in 2023. SVG became the first driver to win on their first Cup start that day.

On the Xfinity Series side, van Gisbergen has four victories, with all of them coming on road courses. He won three races in 2024 as a full-time Xfinity Series driver. This past weekend, van Gisbergen won the Chicago street race in the Xfinity Series to complete the Xfinity/Cup weekend sweep.

Shane Van Gisbergen reflected on Chicago weekend in social media post: "Another great day"

Shane van Gisbergen reflected on his incredible weekend with a social media post. The driver of the #88 posted on X after his Xfinity and Cup Series wins in Chicago.

In the post, van Gisbergen expressed how surreal it was to have now won four races on the Chicago street course, with two victories in Cup and two in Xfinity. He also took time to recognize the late Tim Miles, a New Zealand businessman who was tragically killed in a recent accident while cycling.

"Another great day driving a great @WeatherTech Chevy! 🏆 To win 4 of the 6 races here in Chicago is crazy, love this track. Thinking of Tim Miles & his family today, brilliant kiwi racer, think he would have enjoyed that race," Shane van Gisbergen said.

Shane Van Gisbergen is currently 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series points with two victories this season. He has 11 playoff points with seven races remaining in the regular season.

