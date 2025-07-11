Shane van Gisbergen names the toughest track to learn in NASCAR

Shane van Gisbergen, the New Zealand NASCAR driver, recently named some of the tracks that he found difficult to master. In an episode of the popular podcast, Rubbin is Racing, SVG revealed Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Watkins Glen as the hardest tracks to learn in NASCAR.
Shane van Gisbergen is currently running part-time Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports and full-time in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing. Van Gisbergen is a three-time Supercars Championship title winner (2016, 2021, 2022) with 80 wins and 46 pole positions, before switching to NASCAR in 2023.
He made the news after winning the NASCAR Cup Series debut race at Chicago Street in 2023, making him the first driver to ever win a maiden race in the modern era, and the first New Zealander to win in the Cup Series event.
Talking about the hardest courses he has tested in NASCAR On the Rubbin is Racing YouTube podcast, van Gisbergen said:
"Maybe COTA. COTA, we haven't been that fast or that good at. But also Watkins Glen eats me. I, you know, we were the fastest car there last year. And on the last lap, I made an error. And Chris, Chris Buscher got past me. So I still am angry at myself for making that mistake. But we were the fastest car on that day. But I guess COTA is where we haven't been fast. Yeah. Yeah."
Shane van Gisbergen scored his most recent victory at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race, where he swept both events in the Cup and Xfinity Series, starting with pole position in both events. He now has three career NASCAR Cup Series wins and is a two-time consecutive winner at the Chicago Street Course.
Shane van Gisbergen shares his feelings on Supercars for NASCAR
Shane van Gisbergen, the three-time Australian Supercars champion, recently revealed he disliked racing in the Supercars championship, stating he “hated driving those cars.” Since switching to NASCAR, he has found renewed passion and enjoyment, calling the move his “best decision ever.”
In his rookie NASCAR Cup Series season, van Gisbergen has gone from struggling at the back of the pack to securing multiple wins and a playoff spot, crediting the belief of Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks and his own growing comfort on the ovals for his rapid progress. Speaking to Racer.com, he said:
“It justifies, or backs up, why we’ve done it and why Justin [Marks] believes in me. Justin looks like the smartest guy here after me locking into the playoffs, especially how dismal it looked early in the year. We all kept that belief."
"I feel like I made the best decision ever. I was really hating racing in Australia. I hated driving those cars. Now, I’ve never had so much fun racing, going to the racetrack every single weekend. I really love what I do,” he added.
Van Gisbergen recently completed a rare and impressive weekend sweep at the Chicago Street Course in July 2025, winning both the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series races from the pole position — a feat only previously achieved by Kyle Busch.
