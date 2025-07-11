Shane van Gisbergen names the toughest track to learn in NASCAR

Shane van Gisbergen, the New Zealand NASCAR driver, recently named some of the tracks that he found difficult to master. In an episode of the popular podcast, Rubbin is Racing, SVG revealed Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Watkins Glen as the hardest tracks to learn in NASCAR.

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen is currently running part-time Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports and full-time in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing. Van Gisbergen is a three-time Supercars Championship title winner (2016, 2021, 2022) with 80 wins and 46 pole positions, before switching to NASCAR in 2023.

He made the news after winning the NASCAR Cup Series debut race at Chicago Street in 2023, making him the first driver to ever win a maiden race in the modern era, and the first New Zealander to win in the Cup Series event.

Ad

Trending

Talking about the hardest courses he has tested in NASCAR On the Rubbin is Racing YouTube podcast, van Gisbergen said:

"Maybe COTA. COTA, we haven't been that fast or that good at. But also Watkins Glen eats me. I, you know, we were the fastest car there last year. And on the last lap, I made an error. And Chris, Chris Buscher got past me. So I still am angry at myself for making that mistake. But we were the fastest car on that day. But I guess COTA is where we haven't been fast. Yeah. Yeah."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen scored his most recent victory at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race, where he swept both events in the Cup and Xfinity Series, starting with pole position in both events. He now has three career NASCAR Cup Series wins and is a two-time consecutive winner at the Chicago Street Course.

Shane van Gisbergen shares his feelings on Supercars for NASCAR

Shane van Gisbergen, the three-time Australian Supercars champion, recently revealed he disliked racing in the Supercars championship, stating he “hated driving those cars.” Since switching to NASCAR, he has found renewed passion and enjoyment, calling the move his “best decision ever.”

Ad

In his rookie NASCAR Cup Series season, van Gisbergen has gone from struggling at the back of the pack to securing multiple wins and a playoff spot, crediting the belief of Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks and his own growing comfort on the ovals for his rapid progress. Speaking to Racer.com, he said:

“It justifies, or backs up, why we’ve done it and why Justin [Marks] believes in me. Justin looks like the smartest guy here after me locking into the playoffs, especially how dismal it looked early in the year. We all kept that belief."

Ad

"I feel like I made the best decision ever. I was really hating racing in Australia. I hated driving those cars. Now, I’ve never had so much fun racing, going to the racetrack every single weekend. I really love what I do,” he added.

Van Gisbergen recently completed a rare and impressive weekend sweep at the Chicago Street Course in July 2025, winning both the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series races from the pole position — a feat only previously achieved by Kyle Busch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.