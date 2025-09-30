Shane van Gisbergen “over the moon” after milestone finish at Kansas

Shane van Gisbergen bagged a P10 this past weekend at Kansas Speedway, marking his maiden top-10 at a NASCAR oval. The Cup Series rookie won multiple races throughout the regular season, but notably, none of them were on ovals.

Van Gisbergen had to battle several issues during the 301-lap event, including a stop-and-go penalty and his crew chief, Stephen Dorian, getting ejected due to unapproved adjustments on his No. 88 Camaro. So when all of that translated into a career-best run, the Trackhouse Racing driver felt “stoked”.

During a post-race interview with NBC Sports, van Gisbergen, most commonly known as SVG, said:

“It was really cool to get a top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway. I feel like we’re getting better and better at these tracks. It was difficult starting a lap down and having that penalty, but (interim crew chief) Chais Eliason did a great job. We had really good speed at points of the race, so I’m stoked to get a top-10. I’m over the moon with that.”

Shane van Gisbergen had previously earned a personal-best finish of 12th (Martinsville Fall, 2024) on an oval and a personal-best of 14th (Charlotte, Spring 2025) on an intermediate track. He made the playoffs through his regular-season triumphs but failed to advance beyond the Round of 16.

Sitting 14th on points with four top-fives and six top-10s, the former Supercars champ can still contend for his fifth NASCAR win of the season.

Next up for the Auckland native is the Bank of ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, October 5, the 109-lap event will stream live on USA with exclusive radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

Following a rookie season playoff appearance, Shane van Gisbergen bags a multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse

Shane van Gisbergen ushered into NASCAR’s premier series with a victory at Chicago back in 2023. After a stellar season in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing, Gisbergen made the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, as one of the strongest road racers on the grid.

And after making the playoffs right in his maiden season, van Gisbergen landed a multiyear extension with Trackhouse Racing, a three-car team with whom he made his Cup debut.

“We are getting to watch one of the superstars of racing,” Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said of Shane van Gisbergen. “What we are asking him to do carries a high degree of difficulty. He’s moved to the other side of the world, learned a new form of racing and at times dominated the competition. He’s one of the greatest.”

Before joining NASCAR, Shane van Gisbergen drove full-time in the Supercars Championship for Triple Eight Race Engineering. He won the drivers' championship thrice in 2016, 2021, and 2022. Van Gisbergen also won the prestigious Bathurst 1000 three times in 2020, 2022, and 2023.

