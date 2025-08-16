Shane van Gisbergen points to "the huge difference" in his NASCAR experience between 2024 and 2025

Shane van Gisbergen has opened up on his experience in the Cup Series this season. The Trackhouse Racing driver, who is in his rookie season in the Cup Series, has already won four races so far this year.

But while this is his first full-time season in NASCAR's highest tier, he did make 12 appearances in the Cup last year with Kaulig Racing. His best finish in 2024 was a second place finish at Watkins Glen and a seventh place at the Roval.

Speaking about his level of comfort in the Cup car this year, Shane van Gisbergen said it has been 'a lot higher' than 2024. He elaborated:

"It's been good building up throughout the year, getting better and better, and certainly we'd go like a month between races last year. So, just really driving one car mainly as a focus and same thing every week, same crew, same people, makes a huge difference." [00:30]

Further shedding light on the area where he has grown the most this year, van Gisbergen said it is the short tracks. He claimed he feels the 'most competitive' and the 'most comfortable' in pushing even though the results haven't reflected that.

"I feel like my lap times and speed are good in sections of the race, I've just got to put it all together, and hopefully that starts to happen soon. But the short tracks, I feel like there's a bit more driver manipulation you can do with the gear changes, the braking and how to phase sort of the tire wear. You can have a big influence on that, it seems," he described.

Shane van Gisbergen claimed that short tracks suited him as he looked back on a 'really good race' at Martinsville in 2024. Apart from that race, SVG insisted on the need of putting it together, adding that short tracks minus Martinsville 2024 have been 'a disaster'.

Shane Van Gisbergen glad to not be on the bubble of drivers needing a win for playoffs

Ahead of Richmond, Shane van Gisbergen claimed that the thing he's the most proud of this year has been how much he has enjoyed celebrating his wins. He said that every race weekend, regardless of whether it was good or bad, he enjoys going to the workshop, attending meetings, and working which doesn't feel 'like a job'.

"I'm loving every minute of it," he claimed. [12:00]

Having already secured his place in this season's playoffs and not needing to fight for a win at Daytona or Richmond, Shane van Gisbergen said that he'd be aware of drivers racing for wins. He revealed he watched last season's Richmond race and understood the depths to which drivers are willing to go to in order to make the playoffs.

"It's a desperate situation and it means so much to get in the playoffs. So, I'm certainly glad we're not involved in it and or hopefully won't be involved in it. But yeah, I think that's an awesome part of this sport," Shane van Gisbergen said.

SVG claimed the desperation to win and people being on a bubble creates storylines. He hoped that all of it would create 'some good but safe racing' at Richmond and at Daytona in the regular season finale.

