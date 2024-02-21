Shane van Gisbergen "pretty bummed" after spinning Jeb Burton during 2024 Daytona Xfinity race

NASCAR Xfinity Series debutant Shane van Gisbergen has expressed his discontent after ending his rival Jeb Burton's Daytona stint with his wreck.

In the caution-riddled NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 at the Daytona International Speedway, Van Gisbergen secured the P12 spot in the 300-mile clash. The Kiwi encountered several wrecks during the race but managed to maintain his run.

However, shortly after recovering from a multi-car wreck, Shane van Gisbergen bumped into his rival Jeb Burton and spun him. It happened on lap 97 and Burton's run from P16 ended at a dismaying P26.

The three-time Supercars champion was evidently unhappy with his maneuver and opened up about the same during a post-race talk with Frontstretch. Journalist Stephen Stumpf took SVG's interview and shared it on Frontstrech's X (formerly Twitter) account:

“I’m pretty pissed and disappointed with myself, misjudging the 27 [Burton] and I spun him out and hurt him. I just misjudged the side draft. He was coming around me quick and as I went to get up, it sort of hung him back a bit and I just misjudged, so I’m pretty pissed at myself for that.”

Van Gisbergen added:

“We went down a lap, back, down a lap, back, so, all in all, I learned a lot, but I’m pretty bummed for spinning someone else out.”

Shane van Gisbergen survives multiple incidents to keep his run at the Daytona International Speedway alive

Multiple wrecks saw the Kaulig Racing driver's position plunge from his P5 start to P12 as he finished his debut Xfinity Series run at the United Rentals 300. His stint at the 2.5-mile track came with plenty of mishaps.

The first incident happened shortly after Stage 2 began, on lap 37. SVG found himself shoved into the wall as Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love's car spun and took Shane van Gisbergen with it. A total of 10 cars got trapped in the wreck.

Nevertheless, he survived the crash, got his car repaired, and returned to the track. However, shortly after his return, Van Gisberegen became the reason for the seventh caution of the race, spinning out Burton.

Later in the race, the 34-year-old spun out by himself as he lost control of his car. Regardless, the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race winner regained momentum and took home the 12th spot.

Despite several wrecks, Shane van Gisbergen was able to keep racing on the asphalt. He finished ahead of his teammate Josh Williams, who secured the P34 spot due to a DNF.

SVG also finished just shy of A.J. Allmendinger's P10 finish.