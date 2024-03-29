Shane van Gisbergen reacts on getting his suit and boots from NASCAR Chicago Cup win into Hall of Fame 

Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen witnessed an honorable moment at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and expressed his reaction to the achievement.

The New Zealander is a three-time Supercars champion and stepped foot into the high-octane world of NASCAR in 2023, piloting his #91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. Shane van Gisbergen aced his debut and the first street circuit race on the NASCAR calendar; the Chicago Street race Grant Park 220.

The current season's Focused Health 250 dash saw SVG rake in a P2 finish at the COTA, but his off-track move over rival Austin Hill resulted in a 30-second time penalty. As a result, the 34-year-old's official result plummeted to P27. Nevertheless, van Gisbergen sits at P14 in the Xfinity Series standings, with one top-5 and two top-10s in his bag.

Shane van Gisbergen's race suit and boots from his historic Chicago Street race victory were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame ahead of his sixth Xfinity Series run at Richmond Raceway on March 30, 2021.

Savoring the moment of a lifetime, SVG reacted to the achievement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Really cool to have my @TeamTrackhouse suit and boots from Chicago in the @NASCAR Hall of Fame! 😀"

Shane van Gisbergen uncovers the "get his a**" command he got for Austin Hill

The fifth Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas was swept by Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson after SVG's final lap bump into Austin Hill sent both the Chevy's off-track, paving the way for the Californian to take home the win. However, a few days after the race, the Trackhouse Racing driver opened up about the due process that eventually led to the penalizing wreck.

Having a podium finish in the 24 Hours of Daytona, a 12-Hour Bathurst win, and three Supercars titles, the New Zealander is well-versed in the workings of motorsports. However, he came across some unexpected inputs from his spotter and crew chief during his COTA race that he never witnessed in his racing career.

During NASCAR's Stacking Pennies podcast by Corey Lajoie, Shane van Gisbergen revealed the "weird" inputs from his crew, saying (23.05):

“It’s a weird mentality here it’s something I’ve never been used to, like we’re not allowed to do this stuff in any other racing I’ve ever done. Just hit somebody out of the way with no care."

He added:

"At Turn 1, normally what he [Austin Hill] would have done would have been a penalty and pretty much. I’ve done that, and the next two laps, my spotter and my crew chief are like, 'Get his [Hill] a**, push him off', and I’m like, what?”

