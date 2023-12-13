Shane van Gisbergen returns to NASCAR with full-time Xfinity Series seat with Kaulig Racing

SuperCars ace Shane van Gisbergen is all set to start a new chapter in his racing career next season as he was announced the full-time driver of the #97 Chevy for Kaulig Racing's Xfinity program.

Kaulig Racing and Trackhouse Racing announced on December 13 that van Gisbergen would race full-time in the upcoming Xfinity season and run a part-time schedule in the Cup Series.

Justin Marks-led Trackhouse Racing introduced Shane van Gisbergen to the NASCAR world through their Project 91 initiative. The Kiwi driver grabbed the opportunity with both hands, as he went on to win the Chicago Street race in his debut. This fueled speculations of the 3x SuperCars champion joining NASCAR full-time, with Kaulig Racing successfully securing his services for 2024.

Shane van Gisbergen is still stunned by how quickly his life has transformed over the past six months. He said in a team press release:

“After winning in Chicago, I could not stop thinking about racing full time in NASCAR. I am still stunned at how quickly this has all come together. I must thank the NASCAR industry and fans for embracing me and allowing me to chase this dream. I respect every driver who has put in the work to make it to the Cup Series, and I am ready to put in that same effort. I am anxious to get started.”

Shane van Gisbergen is also confirmed to make a minimum of seven starts in the Cup Series next season. His schedule includes:

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin on March 24

Talladega Superspeedway on April 21 and October 6

Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26

Chicago Street Race on July 7

Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Sept. 15

Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 20.

Trackhouse Racing owner excited for Shane van Gisbergen's rookie season

Justin Marks orchestrated Shane van Gisbergen's historic debut race earlier this season and now plays a central figure in his return to NASCAR.

Marks is excited to see what van Gisbergen will achieve in the Xfinity season. He believes that the full-time Xfinity season will help the 34-year-old work on his oval racing skills.

“We know Shane will be incredibly competitive at the road course events in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, but we wanted to get him as much experience on NASCAR ovals as possible, so I am really excited about his 2024 schedule,” Marks said.

He added:

“Kaulig Racing has a history of winning in the Xfinity Series and as a fellow Chevrolet team, we are so thankful Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice see the potential in Shane that we see. The anticipation for this season is palpable.”

Shane van Gisbergen has made two road-course starts in the Cup Series. He made his paved oval debut in the Truck race at Indianapolis Raceway Park, where he netted a 19th-place finish.