Shane van Gisbergen rewrites NASCAR history, matches a record unseen since Bobby Allison did in 1982

Shane van Gisbergen entered the history books with a rare feat on Sunday's Bank of America Roval 400. The Trackhouse Racing driver became the first driver in over 40 years to win multiple NASCAR races by a 15-second margin.Van Gisbergen faced stiff competition from Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell in the final stage. He even made mild contact with Larson, and the No.5 driver returned the favour on the same lap.However, once SVG was in the lead, the No.88 driver pulled a comfortable gap and finished 15.160 seconds ahead, matching a previous record he set at Mexico.NASCAR Insights reported that the record placed him alongside NASCAR legend Bobby Allison.&quot;Shane van Gisbergen wins at the Roval by 15.160 seconds, his fifth consecutive road course win. van Gisbergen becomes the first driver since Bobby Allison in 1982 to win multiple races in a season by over 15 seconds (won Mexico City by 16.567 sec)&quot;Notably, Bobby Allison ran the same number as Shane van Gisbergen in 1982.&quot;I hope he's not pissed off&quot;: Shane van Gisbergen on his battle with Kyle LarsonShane van Gisbergen initially made contact with Kyle Larson in the hairpin bend over turn 7. The two traded bumps over multiple laps before SVG cleared the HMS driver on lap 98.In a post-race interview with NBC Sports, van Gisbergen addressed the tight battle to the finish.“What an awesome race, Kyle and Christopher driving really good and got a little rough,&quot; van Gisbergen said,&quot;But man, the battle was awesome. And we had a fast Chevy. I lost it a little bit at the start of Stage 3 and whatever they did for the rest of the race. Unbelievable. Really enjoyed that, and that was a long time waiting hoping the yellow wasn't going to come out.”“I got (Larson) in a little bump at (Turn) 7 by accident, and he just slammed me, and that sort of set it off. But it was fun. I hope he’s not too pissed off,&quot; he added.The result marked Shane van Gisbergen's fifth consecutive road course win, which is a NASCAR record by itself. Meanwhile, his Trackhouse Racing teammate, Ross Chastain, ended his playoff run with an unfortunate finish.The No.1 driver was found guilty of speeding on the pit road and served a pass-through penalty on the final stage. This left him scrambling to edge past Joey Logano for the final transfer spot on the round of 8. However, a final lap skirmish with Denny Hamlin saw the Florida native spinning out right before the finish line.He desperately threw his car in reverse, but Logano saw the opportunity and finished ahead. The Team Penske driver locked himself into the semi final round with a four-point difference.