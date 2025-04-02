Shane van Gisbergen’s pit crew members face suspension after Martinsville mishap

Shane van Gisbergen’s tough start to the NASCAR Cup Series continued at Martinsville Speedway, where a costly pit stop mistake led to penalties for his team. The #88 Trackhouse Racing driver lost a wheel mid-race, causing a spin and further damage.

As a result, two of his pit crew members have been suspended for two races. During last weekend’s Cook Out 400 at Martinsville, van Gisbergen’s #88 Chevrolet Camaro left the pit stall with a loose right rear wheel. The tire detached completely in Turn 3, causing him to spin and bringing out a caution. Already struggling, he finished 34th, six laps down.

The news was shared by a journalist on X. He wrote,

"Two members of Shane van Gisbergen’s pit crew have been suspended after the Trackhouse Racing driver lost a wheel at Martinsville Speedway."

NASCAR officials ruled this a violation of section 8.8.10.4 A & C of the rulebook. It says,

"Tires and Wheels. Note: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle during the event."

As a consequence, rear tire changer Jonpatrik Kealey and jackman Aslan Pugh have been suspended for two races. They will miss the upcoming Cup Series events at Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway on April 7 and April 14, respectively. Notably, crew chief Stephen Doran has not received a suspension. Trackhouse Racing has accepted NASCAR’s ruling and will not appeal.

This penalty adds to an already challenging rookie year for van Gisbergen. The three-time Supercars champion currently ranks 34th in the Cup Series standings, ahead of just one other full-time driver. He has only one top-20 finish to his name.

Shane Van Gisbergen's thoughts on racing in Red Bull Livery at Las Vegas

For his Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Shane van Gisbergen reunited with a familiar sponsor—Red Bull. Trackhouse Racing previously confirmed that his #88 Chevrolet would feature the brand’s iconic red-and-yellow livery, a tribute to his Supercars years.

Red Bull was his primary sponsor during his most successful seasons, including three Supercars championships in 2016, 2021, and 2022. Reflecting on his debut season with the brand, he shared,

"2016 was my first year with (the) Red Bull team in Australia with Supercars. They won all the races, all the championships the years previous, so that's all I wanted to do—drive that car. Joining that team and winning the championship the first year was a dream come true."

Las Vegas was Shane Van Gisbergen's first time representing Red Bull in NASCAR since coming to the U.S. Sharing his thoughts on the continued partnership, he added,

"To continue my story with them over here in the States... I'd love to represent them personally on my helmet. Now, to be on a car and have a full Red Bull livery—unreal to have them back in the sport. Hopefully, we can have some fun together and tell some pretty cool stories."

Talking about Shane van Gisbergen’s race in LAS Vegas, he started 28th but failed to gain ground, finishing 34th. He got just three points from the race with zero playoff points.

Currently, he is 34th in the standings, behind the leader by 179 points. His average finish currently is 27.6.

