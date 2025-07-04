Shane van Gisbergen’s rival drops a clear verdict on the rookie’s Chicago chances: “He is beatable”

Michael McDowell acknowledged Shane Van Gisbergen's chances for the upcoming Chicago Street Race, but pushed back on the idea that the rookie is 'unbeatable'. McDowell beleives that if he were to start anywhere near Gisbergen, he'd mount a serious challenge to the latter's dominance.

After winning the recent Mexico City race by a record margin, SVG's is viewed as the leading candidate to take the checkered flag in Chicago, a road course he previously won on during his 2023 debut. However, the track wasn't always in his favor, for he was sent into the walls by Chase Briscoe last year.

The crash proved too costly for the Trackhouse Racing driver, ultimately ending his day in a DNF and ruining his chances as a defending Chicago winner. McDowell, meanwhile, had secured a fifth place result on the same day, a result he'd repeat this year at Mexico as well.

On Thursday, July 3, NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared an interview with McDowell asking about his odds against SVG this weekend at Chicago.

"I mean, he's gonna be the favorite right. I mean, yes, and no. I mean, he wasn't that great there last year, you know. I think that he's had some standout races. Theres no doubt he's an amazing talent, but he's beatable. He's not unbeatable," McDowell replied.

He then shared a his perspective on SVG's Mexico City race, saying,

"[He] controlled the race and was leading when it counted. But you know, the 16 second lead. I restarted 18th. On that last restart, drove up into the top five. I think that had I started next to him, he would have had a challenge."

Notably, Shane Van Gisbergen will undertake double duty this weekend and look to claim his second straight Xfinity Series win at Chicago, having taken the top step last year.

Shane Van Gisbergen comments on possible end to Chicago Street Race

Shane Van Gisbergen shared his thoughts on a potential final outing at the Chicago Street Course. The track's contract with NASCAR ends this year, and while there's a two year option on the table, the governing body has yet to commit, given how San Diego has been rumoured to host a street race.

When asked about the same, SVG said (via X/Bob Pockrass),

"Yeah. Like, I will have good memories of that place forever... So, if it's the last one, it's what it is, but try and go out with a bang too"

Shane Van Gisbergen's 2023 Chicago win earned him a development deal with Trackhouse Racing and eventually a ful time ride this year. His rookie season has been marred by struggles on the ovals, resulting in a ranking outside the top-32 and making him ineligible for the In-Season Challenge.

