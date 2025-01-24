Shane van Gisbergen sends crystal clear message about not “racing with goals” despite a big void entering his NASCAR rookie season

NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen is set to start his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ahead of his debut, the former Kaulig racing driver revealed how he will not race 'with goals' in his head, and treat the season as a learning experience, despite having climbed the NASCAR ladder in swift motion.

Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Australian Supercars champion, will pilot the #88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing's third entry. Renowned for his road course mastery, van Gisbergen captured global attention by winning on his NASCAR debut at the 2023 Chicago Street Race, showcasing his adaptability and skill. However, the 'Kiwi' is well aware of his shortcomings on racing at oval tracks.

Recently, in an interview with famed NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, van Gisbergen outlined his expectations and shed further light on his mentality ahead of his debut.

"I don’t go racing with goals," the 35-year-old New Zelander told FOX Sports during his preseason production day Wednesday. "For a while I’ve been like that. Just doing my best every week and just have the same approach every week."

"I know I can do the job. ... It's just time. I know I can get there. It's just how long it's going to take on the oval side."

Additionally, van Gisbergen, who has struggled while competing on oval tracks, acknowledged his shortcomings. However, as ovals dominate NASCAR's schedule, SVG believes the results will 'have to start coming.'

"I don’t have any expectations for it. I guess it is another learning year again because the cars are so different. Of course, the results are going to have to start coming and improving, especially on the oval side," he added

Shane van Gisbergen had an impressive rookie Xfinity Series campaign with Kaulig Racing, piloting the #97 Chevrolet. Over 33 races, the New Zealand driver secured three wins, seven top-five finishes, and three pole positions, prompting his move to the Cup Series.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will begin with the esteemed Daytona 500 on February 16 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the live broadcast of the race on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

"Interesting to see how we race together" - Shane van Gisbergen sheds light on teaming up with Scott McLaughlin

Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin, two former Supercars champions, reunite as teammates in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Joining forces with Connor Zilisch and Ben Keating, they’ll pilot the #91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the GTD Pro class. This marks a collaboration between Trackhouse Racing and TF Sport, featuring a powerhouse lineup.

SVG reflected on teaming up with McLaughlin, who currently competes in the IndyCar Series for Team Penske (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"It’s definitely very weird having one of your fiercest rivals [as a teammate]," van Gisbergen said. "But now we're really good friends and working together has been awesome ... just seeing how Scotty goes about it, we're very different. But what we asked for in the car was the same." he said.

Ahead of the Daytona 500, NASCAR will head for the pre-season Clash to Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time in nearly five decades. Scheduled for February 2 at 2:30 PM Eastern, the race will mark a highly anticipated start to the Cup Series calendar.

