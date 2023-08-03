Shane van Gisbergen set for double duty at Indianapolis as he announces NASCAR Truck debut with Niece Motorsports

Still fresh from his exploits in NASCAR's Chicago Street Race, Shane van Gisbergen will be back racing in the premier series. He is also set to make his Truck Series debut next weekend.

Gisbergen, who set the NASCAR world ablaze with his victory on debut at Chicago, will make his oval racing debut in the Truck Series race at Indianapolis Raceway Park. The New Zealander will be driving the #41 Chevy for Niece Motorsports on August 11 in the TSport 200.

Shane van Gisbergen had already signed for the Cup Series road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Trackhouse Racing on August 13. Prior to his second Cup race start on Sunday, he will be heading to the 0.686-mile oval just west of IMS in Clermont on Friday.

Niece Motorsports @NieceMotorsport



We’re thrilled to have Shane van Gisbergen supercharge the Worldwide Express Silverado next weekend at IRP!



@WWEXRacing | @shanevg97 We got our driver from ɹǝpun uʍop.We’re thrilled to have Shane van Gisbergen supercharge the Worldwide Express Silverado next weekend at IRP!@WWEXRacing | @shanevg97 pic.twitter.com/6m3Cllhq5I

The 3x Supercars champion termed the weekend a challenge as he will take his first laps around a NASCAR oval. A veteran on street tracks and road courses, Gisbergen will be in unchartered terrains as he takes on the short track oval.

“The weekend will certainly be a challenge,” said van Gisbergen. “I’ve seen the Trucks race on television and know it’s very competitive and that I’ll have a lot to learn on a short track at IRP.”

“I’m used to doing double-headers in Supercars, but this will be a little bit different. I’m honored to join Niece Motorsports and thrilled at getting a chance to climb in a truck.” he added.

Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw is honored and excited to have the Kiwi racing driver join the team, as they are willing to help him take his first steps in oval racing.

While van Gisbergen is a clear favorite to win the Indy road course race, all eyes will be on the Truck race that weekend as his potential employers for 2024 will be evaluating his prowess on ovals.

Shane van Gisbergen outlines his expectations over a possible 2024 NASCAR switch

Following his dream debut in Chicago early in July, the 3x Supercars champion was heavily rumored to join the NASCAR grid full-time in 2024. Weeks later, Gisbergen has confirmed that he's looking for a ride in America's national stock car racing series.

Shane van Gisbergen won't be the first one to make such a career switch, as fellow Supercars champion Marcus Ambrose pulled moved to America to pursue a career in NASCAR more than a decade ago.

Shane van Gisbergen in Chicago Street race

He admitted to having studied how Ambrose and former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya fared early in their career to prepare himself, as he is eager to race in America.

"When I study it, Marcos [Ambrose] did three years before he went to Cup full-time. [Juan Pablo] Montoya was pretty much a full season as well. Nobody has ever gone into Cup." he was quoted saying motorsport.com

"And I have no illusion that those ovals are going to be easy. It's going to take a lot of time to learn. I don't have a plan, hopefully I'll work it out when I'm over there."

Before moving to America, Shane van Gisbergen is focused on helping his current team Triple Eight secure a suitable replacement, as he doesn't want to leave his employers stranded.