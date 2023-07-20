Shane van Gisbergen set for NASCAR return with Trackhouse Racing at Indianapolis

Three time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen is set to make his return to NASCAR with TrackHouse Racing at Indianapolis next month.

Van Gisbergen will drive the Project91 entry for Trackhouse Racing again little over a month after his Chicago victory, this time at the Indianapolis Road Course on August 13th. Rumors are prevalent that the Supercars champion will make the switch to NASCAR full-time in 2024 or 2025.

Shane van Gisbergen made his NASCAR debut at the Chicago Street Race last month with TrackHouse racing and their Project91. Project91 is a program initiated by TrackHouse Racing which allows international drivers a chance to race in NASCAR.

"I never dreamed this could have all rolled out this way, just getting to race in NASCAR is an opportunity I never thought I would get, but then to win and get another chance this year is beyond anything I imagined." Van Gisbergen said in a statement released by the team.

With Shane van Gisbergen making his return with Project91, this will be the fourth time in over the last two seasons that TrackHouse Racing has entered car no.91. Former F1 champion Kimi Raikonnen drove car no.91 twice, Watkins Glen in 2022 and COTA in 2023.

NASCAR fans react to Shane van Gisbergen returning to NASCAR

Trackhouse Racing released a statement saying that Shane van Gisbergen will return to NASCAR next moth at Indianapolis.

This will be the second time van Gisbergen will sit behind the wheel and race in a stock car. It's only been a month since he broke a 60 year NASCAR history and becoming the second driver in history to win his debut race in Cup Series.

As soon as van Gisbergen return was announced, fans took over the internet to congratulate him on his return.

Clairebear @minimadclaire Love that you’re racing alongside Kostecki, Kobayashi, and Button in a NASCAR cup race. @shanevg97 @NASCAR @THProject91 @TeamTrackhouse So excited to see how you go again.Love that you’re racing alongside Kostecki, Kobayashi, and Button in a NASCAR cup race.

Ryan @HMS9Fan @shanevg97 @NASCAR @THProject91 @TeamTrackhouse You sir have gained a ton of fans here, was there when you won Chicago. Good luck to you at Indy

Van Gisbergen has gained a lot of fan base after winning in Chicago and it will be interesting to see him racing again in NASCAR.