Shane van Gisbergen sets the tone with clear expectations after promising Rolex 24 ‘prep’

NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen is all set to compete in the Rolex 24 at the Daytona International Speedway on the weekend from January 25 to 26, 2025. He recently shared an X post making his expectations clear for the final race after a successful preparation day on Friday.

Hailing from New Zealand, Gisbergen has competed in several racing series before venturing into stock car racing. He drove the number 97 in the Supercars Championship Series and secured three titles in 2016, 2021, and 2022. He amassed 81 wins, 176 podiums, and 48 pole positions in 508 starts. He ventured into stock car racing last year with Kaluig Racing and had a successful season in the Xfinity Series.

In his latest post, Shane van Gisbergen shared a snippet of his Chevy on the track and expressed his intentions of making no mistakes in the final run after a good prep day. He wrote:

"Good final day of prep! All us drivers are pretty happy with the car, need to have a good day tomorrow with no mistakes and then push hard for the win on Sunday! 😀"

Gisbergen will drive the #91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the Grand Touring Daytona Pro class (GTD Pro) and was the class leader of the practice session held on Friday. The race will begin on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 1:40 PM ET and end on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Additionally, the New Zealander has teamed up with another New Zealander and IndyCar legend Scott McLaughlin for the first time. NASCAR prodigy Connor Zilisch and American sports car ace Ben Keating will also join the Kiwis for the big race ahead.

Shane van Gisbergen revealed his mentality before entering his rookie NASCAR Cup Series season

Former Kaulig Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen will enter his rookie Cup Series season with Trackhouse Racing at the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET. However, before his big debut in the series, the Kiwi revealed how he would not race 'with goals' in his head.

Gisbergen was featured in an interview with NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, where he outlined his expectations and shared his mentality before his debut.

"I don’t go racing with goals," the 35-year-old New Zelander told FOX Sports during his preseason production day Wednesday. "For a while I’ve been like that. Just doing my best every week and just have the same approach every week."

"I know I can do the job. ... It's just time. I know I can get there. It's just how long it's going to take on the oval side," he added.

Shane van Gisbergen mentioned struggling with the oval tracks but has had a fruitful first year in the Xfinity Series under Kaulig Racing in the 2024 season. He secured three wins, ten top-ten finishes, and three pole positions, helping him wrap up the 2024 season in 12th place.

