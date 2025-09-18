Shane van Gisbergen takes full responsibility after Bristol race ends his playoff run

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Sep 18, 2025 02:13 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen - Source: Imagn

Shane van Gisbergen addressed his exit from the NASCAR playoffs after the Bristol Cup Series race last weekend. Speaking about this, the Trackhouse Racing driver said that he took full responsibility for the exit as he did not perform well.

Ad

Van Gisbergen had a stellar regular season, where he won four races and qualified for the playoffs. A road course expert, SVG triumphed at Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen.

However, his playoff races did not turn out well, and as a result, he was out in the playoff Round of 16. Despite his failure to proceed to the next round, SVG did not blame anyone but himself.

"I'm in a few minds, like happy that we had a pretty good run this year, and obviously you wanna go further. But I just didn't perform well enough these last couple of weeks, you know," Van Gisbergen said SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Ad
Trending
"So, no one to blame but myself. Have to thank Trackhouse team, and everyone's doing a good job. Yeah, year's not over yet. So hopefully, keep getting good results," Gisbergen further added.
Ad

The Trackhouse Racing driver started the first playoff race at Darlington in 20th place and came home in 32nd place. His race at Illinois started at 18th place, but he finished in 25th place.

The #88 driver's last opportunity at Bristol went in vain as he qualified in 28th place and finished the race in 26th place. As a result, he was out of the playoffs in 15th place along with Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman.

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen let his feelings known after playoff exit at Bristol

Following the conclusion of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, Shane van Gisbergen shared his thoughts. Speaking about his outing after the race, here's what he stated:

Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #88 Wendy&#039;s Breakfast Baconator Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Getty
Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #88 Wendy's Breakfast Baconator Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Getty
"It's a privilege to be here but also pissed at myself. The last few weeks I just haven't been good enough. I've been really doing well, getting better at ovals and I just haven't performed the last couple weeks. Didn't understand the track early enough there and what the tires were doing and how to save them."

After starting the race from 28th place, Shane van Gisbergen moved a place down to finish Stage 1 in 29th place. The Trackhouse Racing driver moved further down in Stage 2 as he finished in 34th place. In the end, he came home in 26th place. Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing won the race, as he finished ahead of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Brad Keselowski.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sabyasachi Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications