Shane van Gisbergen takes full responsibility after Bristol race ends his playoff run

Shane van Gisbergen addressed his exit from the NASCAR playoffs after the Bristol Cup Series race last weekend. Speaking about this, the Trackhouse Racing driver said that he took full responsibility for the exit as he did not perform well.Van Gisbergen had a stellar regular season, where he won four races and qualified for the playoffs. A road course expert, SVG triumphed at Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen.However, his playoff races did not turn out well, and as a result, he was out in the playoff Round of 16. Despite his failure to proceed to the next round, SVG did not blame anyone but himself.&quot;I'm in a few minds, like happy that we had a pretty good run this year, and obviously you wanna go further. But I just didn't perform well enough these last couple of weeks, you know,&quot; Van Gisbergen said SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.&quot;So, no one to blame but myself. Have to thank Trackhouse team, and everyone's doing a good job. Yeah, year's not over yet. So hopefully, keep getting good results,&quot; Gisbergen further added.The Trackhouse Racing driver started the first playoff race at Darlington in 20th place and came home in 32nd place. His race at Illinois started at 18th place, but he finished in 25th place.The #88 driver's last opportunity at Bristol went in vain as he qualified in 28th place and finished the race in 26th place. As a result, he was out of the playoffs in 15th place along with Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman.Shane van Gisbergen let his feelings known after playoff exit at BristolFollowing the conclusion of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, Shane van Gisbergen shared his thoughts. Speaking about his outing after the race, here's what he stated:Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #88 Wendy's Breakfast Baconator Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Getty&quot;It's a privilege to be here but also pissed at myself. The last few weeks I just haven't been good enough. I've been really doing well, getting better at ovals and I just haven't performed the last couple weeks. Didn't understand the track early enough there and what the tires were doing and how to save them.&quot;After starting the race from 28th place, Shane van Gisbergen moved a place down to finish Stage 1 in 29th place. The Trackhouse Racing driver moved further down in Stage 2 as he finished in 34th place. In the end, he came home in 26th place. Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing won the race, as he finished ahead of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Brad Keselowski.