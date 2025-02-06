IndyCar driver Conor Daly’s girlfriend, Amymarie Gaertner, recently shared a two-word comment on a major milestone in her career. She posted a picture of her YouTube Gold Play Button on her Instagram Story, celebrating the milestone she received in January 2024 for surpassing one million subscribers on the platform. Gaertner, who is also active on Instagram with more than 1.1 million followers, often shares content related to dance, music, fashion, and other creative interests.

Gaertner, a self-taught dancer and creative artist, has built a strong following by inspiring people to explore their artistic potential. She enjoys working on a variety of creative projects, including fashion, travel, and even cooking. In her Instagram story, she shared a simple but proud message along with a picture of the Gold Play Button:

"She cute," Gaertner wrote on her IG Story.

Screengrab of the Instagram Story shared by Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie. (@amymarie via Instagram)

Her partner, Conor Daly, aside from being an IndyCar driver, also runs a YouTube channel and co-hosts a podcast with Chase Holden under Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media. The podcast features interviews with drivers and other well-known figures in the IndyCar world.

Daly recently secured a full-time seat in the NTT IndyCar Series for the 2025 season with Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR). The 33-year-old American competed part-time for the team in 2024 before being given a full-season contract. His performances last year included a major highlight when he secured JHR’s first-ever podium finish, finishing third at the Milwaukee Mile on August 31.

After signing his new deal, Daly expressed his excitement for continuing with JHR and building on the success they had in 2024.

"I’m thrilled to be joining the JHR team for the full NTT IndyCar Series season in 2025. After the excitement and success, we shared in 2024, including Milwaukee, it feels like the perfect next step," Daly was quoted as saying by Forbes.

Daly has become one of the more popular drivers on the IndyCar grid and is known for sharing his candid opinion on most things including what's best for the sport.

Conor Daly wants IndyCar to race in Argentina

Connor Daly has competed in 115 IndyCar races for 10 different teams since his debut in 2013 with A.J. Foyt Racing Team. He is one of the few drivers in the sport who isn't afraid to speak his mind. In a recent conversation with Motorsport, he spoke about what can IndyCar do to expand its reach outside the borders of the USA.

When asked about Juncos Hollinger Racing being an Argentinian (also American) team at its heart and whether he feels support from Argentine fans, Daly told Motorsport:

"Honestly, there's a lot of passion from the Argentinian fan base, no matter what it is — whether it's Formula 1, IndyCar, soccer, any sport... I would love to see us racing in Argentina! IndyCar needs to be down there..."

When further asked about past conversations of racing in Argentina, he was quick to point out that there was a lot of support for Agustin Canapino even in the small period he raced in Indycar.

"...From what I saw, even with Ricardo and Augustín doing the laps that they did in Argentina, the fans that were there. If that many people were there for a demonstration, why are we not racing there? Like, why are we not down there immediately?" Conor Daly wondered.

Having already scored a podium with JHR in 2024, Conor Daly is looking forward to more success with the team and wants to take the team onwards and upwards in 2025.

