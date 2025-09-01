“She doesn’t cut you any breaks”: Ryan Blaney exits Darlington in defeat with head held high

Ryan Blaney, a Team Penske driver, recently commented on his racing in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington. He acknowledged the tough nature of the track but was positive about the team’s future in the playoffs.Ryan Blaney left the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington with his back to the wall, but he still praised the circuit. Blaney acknowledged the fame of Darlington Raceway as one of the hardest tracks, saying, &quot;She doesn't give you any breaks,&quot; which is quite descriptive of the track's tough character. He admitted that the team struggled enormously over the weekend but still maintained a positive attitude for the postseason. He also mentioned that since only two races were left in the round, he was quite happy with the way his No. 12 team was going.&quot;Darlington is legendary for a reason, it’s one of the toughest tracks out there, and she doesn’t cut you any breaks. We felt that this weekend, but with two races left in this round, I like where our 12 Team is positioned,&quot; Blaney posted on X.While Blaney was racing, he lost control on a restart around lap 209, and consequently, his car got damaged, and he was out of his rhythm. Luckily, he managed to escape heavy impacts, carried on the race, but the event limited his potential to get a high result. Chase Briscoe was at the front for 309 out of 367 laps and got the first place, while Blaney and other playoff challengers had a difficult battle on Darlington's harsh track. Despite not leading any laps, Blaney earned 20 points and a playoff bonus point, maintaining a solid position in the playoffs heading into the final two races of the round.Ryan Blaney optimistic about inspiring NASCAR racers who can compete against him in future like he did with Jeff Gordon and Tony StewartRyan Blaney has reflected on his NASCAR journey with great admiration for the legends he raced alongside, such as Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart. In an interview with Frontstretch, Blaney shared how special it was to compete against his heroes toward the end of their careers and how their influence helped shape him as a driver. Looking forward, he hopes that in the next decade, young racers will view him with the same respect and inspiration that he felt toward Gordon and Stewart, thus continuing a legacy of competitive and inspirational NASCAR drivers.&quot;I loved Jeff Gordon growing up. I loved Tony. It was really special to get out there and run with those guys. Hopefully, 10 years down the road, you've got somebody who feels that way about me like I felt about Jeff and Tony,&quot; he shared as reported by Motorsport on X.Blaney's 2025 season has had its ups and downs, but he remains one of the in-form drivers in the playoffs.