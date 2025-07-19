"She would get all giggly": Dale Earnhardt Jr. spills the beans on Kelley Earnhardt's NASCAR crush 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently addressed a fan's question regarding Davey Allison on his podcast. During his response to the fan about Allison, Earnhardt Jr. also revealed a detail about his sister, Kelley's life, from when they were young.

A fan asked Junior on his podcast show, the Dale Jr. Download, whether he had a favorite Davey Allison or Adam Petty story.

It's worth mentioning that both Allison and Petty were once bright prospects in NASCAR who suffered tragic fates. Davey, the son of Bobby Allison, passed away in 1992, aged 32, in a helicopter crash, while Adam, the son of Kyle Petty, passed away aged 19 in a practice crash in 2000.

Sharing his Davey Allison first, Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled the time he hid Allison's jacket at North Wilkesboro. When Allison came to use the bathroom, Earnhardt Jr. and his friend hid the young NASCAR driver's jacket. However, soon enough, the two friends realized that Allison was looking for his jacket and they had to return it, and Junior was the one to take the initiative.

Following this, Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled what Davey Allison's reaction was on getting his jacket back, as well as what his sister used to think about him.

"He was like, 'Damn it, this thing's dirty.' He was not too mad. And the other thing I'll say is when Kelley was young, she had a crush on Davey. She did. And I used to always pick on her because when she would get around Davey, she would get all giggly," Earnhardt Jr. revealed. [1:24:20]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. once had to borrow Adam Petty's racing shoes

Following his memories of Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke about the time he asked Adam Petty for a pair of extra shoes. Junior mentioned it was at South Boston, and he was without his racing shoes.

He then went up to Adam Petty and asked for his shoe size, which was "perfect" for Earnhardt Jr..

"He brought me a pair of red shoes that perfect. So, I raced in those and I won the race at South Boston. I think it was '99 the year in the Busch series. And so I just stuck them in my closet when I lived across the street from DEI. And when we did I think MTV Cribs, if you watch that episode of Cribs, we go into my closet and I take those shoes down and I show them shoes to you," Earnhardt described. [1:24:50]

Having said that, Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed that the shoes Adam Petty gave him weren't "brand new." Instead, they were used and were probably his backups.

Earnhardt added that he still has those shoes to this day.

