“She got tired of it”: Kyle Busch trolls Chase Elliott for shaving his moustache off

I asked @chaseelliott why he shaved his mustache off this week. @KyleBusch was coming in for his press conference and weighed in:"She got tired of it." Chase said he was tired of his food getting stuck in it, so off it went.

When SiriusXM's Davey Segal questioned Elliott's lack of a mustache, Rowdy was quick to respond. Hinting at a reference to Chase’s girlfriend, Busch said:

“She got tired of it."

Of course, Elliott said that he shaved it because he was tired of getting food trapped in it. Whatever the motivation for the mustache removal, fans should expect to witness a shaved Chase Elliott at the Monster Mile.

Kyle Busch is a driver to watch out for at Dover this weekend

While NASCAR works hard to get the track at Dover dry for practice and qualifying, the drivers appear to be cutting it up. Kyle Busch is certainly feeling good after his Talladega victory. He has two wins in 10 races and hopes to add more as the season progresses.

Kyle Busch won at Talladega last week for the first time since 2008, his rookie season with Joe Gibbs Racing. In reality, Rowdy already has a lot of parallels between 2008 and 2023. He is optimistic, though, that his 2008 mojo will resurface at the Monster Mile.

Busch won three races at Dover in his career. He won in both 2008 and 2010 and then went on a long streak without much track success. However, he was able to win again in 2017 at Dover.

Busch may be in line for another victory this weekend if he can maintain his 2008 pace. At Dover, he has 18-1 odds to win. Las Vegas estimates that there are roughly 10 more cars in front of him. However, those chances vanish the moment the flag is dropped.

Rain made Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway unavoidable, and Kyle Busch will start from the front row for the race on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, Cup drivers practiced at the circuit, but rain started to fall again later in the morning. NASCAR called off qualifying and determined Sunday's starting order according to the rules. If the odds are on his side, Busch might finally take his Dover win again.

