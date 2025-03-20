“She was a grade above me”: Josh Berry opens up about his past life involving Taylor Swift

Josh Berry, in a conversation with veteran NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, revealed his history with pop icon, Taylor Swift. Berry mentioned that they studied together and Swift was a grade senior to the Wood Brothers Racing driver.

Berry secured his first win in the Cup Series at the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win secured a playoff spot for him and a second year in running for his team, Wood Brothers Racing. With nine laps to go, Berry overtook Daniel Suarez (who finished in the second spot) with a margin of 1.35 seconds. Driving the #21, Berry began his career as a mechanic for Dale Earnhardt Jr’s JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series and worked his way through short-track racing. He previously worked as a bank teller and the win brought out facts from his life before he was a full-time NASCAR driver.

One such fact about his life is that he studied in the same high school as Taylor Swift. In a conversation with Pockrass, Berry discussed his time studying with Swift.

"She wasn't a classmate. I think she was grade above me. But yeah, it's one of those things you mention one time and you don't realize when you mention how big of a deal it's really going to be. It's kind of like, hey, tell us something interesting about yourself. And you mentioned it and it turns into a way bigger deal than you expect", said Josh Berry (1:14 onwards).

Swift first gained prominence as a country music singer-songwriter before moving to pop music, where she achieved success with albums like “1989” and “Reputation”. Swift has won 14 Grammy Awards, making her one of the most celebrated musical artists. She won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year four times, making her the only artist to do so.

Josh Berry set to pay homage to F1 legend Jim Clark

Josh Berry is set to honor racing legend Jim Clark at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race in Darlington. Berry will be piloting the Wood Brothers Racing's No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with a special green Lotus paint scheme. This scheme is a tribute to Clark's iconic 1965 Indy 500-winning Lotus 38, which featured a Ford engine, marking Clark's final victory in the Champ Car racing series.

NASCAR journalist, James Newby reported the news on X and penned:

"Josh Berry will run a tribute scheme to Jim Clark, who won the 1965 Indy 500, during this year's race at Darlington. Clark drove a Lotus featuring a Ford engine."

Clark, a British racing driver who competed in Formula 1 during the 1960s, left an indelible mark on motorsports despite his untimely death at age 32 in 1968. During his Formula 1 career, Clark secured two championships, 25 wins, and 32 podiums, becoming known for his distinctive green Lotus F1 car.

