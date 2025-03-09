"She's not sitting on her hands": Tony Stewart praises Leah Pruett's balance of motherhood and NHRA team responsibilities

Former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart and his wife Leah Pruett were blessed with a baby boy last year. The Stewart family welcomed Dominic into the world on November 17, 2024. With the NHRA Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on the horizon, Stewart and his wife sat down for an interview, and the Tony Stewart Racing owner hailed Leah Pruett for balancing motherhood with NHRA duties.

Leah Pruett raced for Tony Stewart's team TSR in the NHRA but has taken a sabbatical from the same following the birth of her baby boy. Nonetheless, as Pruett recovers to full fitness level and makes progress towards getting back to racing, she continues to be with the team and has taken over different responsibilities.

Tony Stewart hailed the same and highlighted how, despite having a three-month-old kid to look after, Leah Pruett is managing both motherhood and racing exceptionally well. The interview with the Tony Stewart Racing team was uploaded on the Cup Scene YouTube channel as the 53-year-old said:

“This week and having Dominic here and we have help, obviously. Leah has huge responsibilities, not only as a mom and a babysitter for me, but now, you know, on top of that, she plays a very crucial role with the race team. She doesn't just sit around. She's not sitting on her hands all day away from the kid. She's working in this pit. So she has a full schedule and we have help with Dominic here, and it's gone really, really well.” (7:08 onwards)

Stewart then explained how having Dominic with the NHRA team has made a huge positive difference in everyone's mood as he added:

“If you have a bad run and you get a chance to go back to the bus just for five minutes and he's awake and you see him smile one time, that bad run doesn't seem so bad anymore. So I think this kid's gonna play a really crucial role on this team.”

Stewart dissolved his NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and put three of the four charters up for sale, with Haas retaining one of the charters. However, he continues to participate in NHRA events for his team, TSR.

Leah Pruett detailed how Tony Stewart managed NHRA Finals and the birth of their first child

Leah Pruett stands alongside the dragster of husband Tony Stewart during the 4 Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Dominic was born on November 17th last year, which happened to be the last day of the NHRA World Finals. Tony Stewart took multiple flights, to and fro between the racetrack and hospital, as he managed to witness the birth of his child, as well as reach on time to participate in the race. Leah Pruett detailed the same in her Instagram post, as her caption read:

“My hope was to have our baby in a time frame that Tony could be there for, (not before or after), AND for the Top Fuel team to get both runs in. Ultimately it's was God's will of how it all went down, and we couldn't be more grateful.”

Leah Pruett will return to racing but not in the near future as she recovers and gets back to full fitness levels after Dominic's birth.

