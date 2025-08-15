“She's a total bada**”: Jimmie Johnson and Marty Smith rave about latest podcast guest on IG

  • NASCAR
By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 15, 2025 21:56 GMT
Jimmie Johnson and co-host Marty Smith had high praise for their podcast guest, Andrea Brimmer. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion called Brimmer a "total bada**" and thanked her for joining them on the episode.

Brimmer is the chief marketing and PR officer at Ally Financial, an American bank holding company that sponsored Johnson in the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet starting from the 2019 season. After Johnson retired from NASCAR the following year, the company continued sponsoring the #48 team with Alex Bowman behind the wheel.

Speaking about the Ally Financial executive, the 83-time Cup race winner said (via the Never Settle podcast on Instagram):

“I think it's incredible. A great friend... truly inspirational figure. I don't know what to call Andrea Brimmer. She's a total bada**. So thankful that she came on the show, and I think everyone's truly going to enjoy it.”
With Jimmie Johnson scoring his last career victory in 2017, he never had the chance to bring Ally Financial to victory lane. Alex Bowman, meanwhile, had six of his eight career victories with primary sponsorship from the bank holding company, including his last win recorded on the streets of Chicago last year.

Earlier this year at Darlington Raceway, the #48 team ran a throwback scheme of Johnson's 2012 Southern 500 win, which gave HMS its 200th career victory. It departed from the usual purple scheme and sported a black-and-white color combo instead. He only finished 35th after hitting the wall while running eighth on lap 220.

“Where to look, it's tough”: Jimmie Johnson on his prospects for planned third car expansion at LMC

In addition to the podcast, Jimmie Johnson is a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club. With plans to expand to a third-car lineup in the foreseeable future, Johnson argued that looking for a young driver was tough, though names like Connor Zilisch and Jesse Love were already on his radar.

The former #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver said (via Never Settle on X):

“When you look through the Xfinity Series, Connor Zilisch, Jesse Love. I think you also look through the garage area in the Cup Series, and there's some young talent that took early steps to get into vehicles. So they're just questions in my mind, especially wearing my team owner's hat. We're looking to expand to a third car and hope to announce some stuff here in the near future around that. But where to look, it's tough.”
“It's our intentions and ambitions to put a third car on the grid in '26. I'd say, worst case scenario, '27, but we're working hard to make 26 happen,” Jimmie Johnson added.

Both Zilisch and Love are frontrunners in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with the former leading the standings with six wins, 12 top-fives, and 14 top-10s so far this year. Meanwhile, Love sits in the fourth spot with one win, six top-fives, and 15 top-10s.

LMC currently fields two full-time Cup Series entries, including John Hunter Nemechek in the #42 Toyota and Erik Jones in the #43 car. The team also enters Jimmie Johnson as a part-time driver in the #84 car.

