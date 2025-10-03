"She did it all as a single mom": NASCAR reporter Jamie Little pays tribute to her mom's journey from seamstress to lead dancer

  • NASCAR
By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 03, 2025 16:46 GMT
IndyCar: Carb Day - Source: Imagn
Jamie Little at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 23, 2025. Image: Imagn

NASCAR reporter Jamie Little shared a heartwarming post about her mother's journey from stitching costumes as a dressmaker to being a lead dancer in her latest social media post.

The play-by-play and pit reporter for NASCAR on Fox remembered her single mother's struggle following Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' release on Friday morning (October 3). Little shared a picture of her mother on X and wrote:

"My mom was the real deal 'Life of a Showgirl'. From the costume seamstress to the lead dancer. She's a rockstar & did it all as a single mom. ❤
Little's media career spans more than twenty years. She has also covered IndyCar and Supercross. In 2004, she became the first woman to serve as a TV pit reporter for the Indianapolis 500.

Jamie Little has credited her mother for teaching her the courage and self-belief to make it in motorsports. She also shared a post for her mother's 70th birthday last year, writing:

"I couldn't be more thankful for her love, then and now."
She was also the first woman to call play-by-play for a national motorsports series (ARCA Menards Series) in 2021.

"Best upbringing I could've ever asked for" - Jamie Little reflected on her childhood with a single mother

Jamie Little stepped foot in broadcasting at ESPN in 2002, covering motocross and X Games. She later moved to NASCAR and IndyCar assignments with ESPN/ABC. In 2015, she joined FOX's NASCAR team as a pit reporter to cover Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series races.

Previously, Little told FOX executives that she wanted to try play-by-play work and got her first such role in ARCA. During an interview for Women's History Month in March this year, Little talked about her childhood growing up on a ranch in Lake Tahoe and her mother's struggle.

"She was a single mom, and we were a team. I had to chop wood when I was 7 and 8 years old. Our fireplace was what kept us warm because honestly my mom didn't have enough money to turn on the heater every time. So, I would build fires," Jamie Little said.
Little also shared how her upbringing led to her successful career in a male-dominated sport.

"I would do whatever it would take. I would shovel the snow off the driveway so my mom could get in after work. Life wasn't easy but it was the best upbringing I could've ever asked for. ... If you're raising your kids to believe in themselves and that they can do anything that they desire, it is true because I'm a living example of that," she added.

Little is now married with two children of her own.

Palak Gupta

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
