NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently recalled the time Hollywood celebrity Pamela Anderson urged him to cancel his sponsorship deal with popular fast-food chain KFC. As a long-time ambassador for PETA, Anderson wanted one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers to refrain from promoting the Louisville-based brand.

Ad

Dale Jr. made select Busch Series starts in the #81 Chevy between 2004 and '05 for Chance 2 Motorsports, a team he co-owned with his stepmother, Teresa Earnhardt. The #81 team was sponsored by Kentucky Fried Chicken, which also launched a personalized KFC bucket as part of the partnership.

In a recent episode of Bless Your 'Hardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a candid conversation with his wife, Amy, about the various traps he used to get rid of mice. As they wrapped up the discussion, he jokingly mentioned that they might get a call from animal rights organization PETA, which reminded him of the letter he once received from Pamela Anderson.

Ad

Trending

Dale Jr. shared that he once received a letter from the Baywatch star, urging him to stop advertising KFC. He speculated that she might not have written the letter herself.

"When I was driving the KFC car, I got a letter from Pamela Anderson and PETA... I think she was dating Kid Rock at the time. She wrote a letter telling me how, I shouldn't have Kentucky Fried Chicken as a sponsor," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. [from 24:20]

Ad

Amy Earnhardt interrupted, asking if it was before he met the Hollywood celebrity on a bus, referring to his past interaction with Anderson. He replied:

"Right before, she probably didn't write the damn letter. Who knows? I don't know. It was funny, man the things that would happen back in the day."

Ad

Pamela Anderson rose to fame in the '90s as a Playboy model and for her role as C.J. Parker in Baywatch. She attended several NASCAR races during the sport's peak years.

When Pamela Anderson blessed Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s car with a kiss

Pamela Anderson attended the 2002 UAW DaimlerChrysler race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and made a pre-race stop at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s #8 Budweiser Chevy. When Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked her to bless the car, she leaned over and planted a kiss beside his name.

Ad

"What do ya say to Pam Anderson?! She wanted to know where the party was tonight, and I said we needed her to bless our race car. She leaned over and planted a big kiss on the car right above the driver's door, right next to my name. It seemed to help it for awhile," Dale Jr. said via Crash.net.

Ad

NASCAR 2005: Nextel All-Star Challenge - (Source: Getty)

Anderson watched the first 25 laps of the race from Dale Jr.'s #8 Bud pit box, where the racer ultimately finished 16th at the checkered flag. She also served as the Grand Marshal for the 21st All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2005.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback