Sheila Elliott, wife of NASCAR engine builder Ernie Elliott and mother of late Casey Elliott, dies at 74

Sheila Gwendolyn Elliott, who served as co-owner of Ernie Elliott Inc. with her husband and famed NASCAR engine builder Ernie Elliott, has passed away. She lived most of her life in Dawson County and passed away at her home in Dawsonville this Tuesday, October 7.

Sheila supported her husband's engine business during their 55 shared years of marriage. Their son, Casey Elliott, died earlier in life. She was also the sister-in-law to former NASCAR driver Bill Elliott and the aunt to Chase Elliott.

Sheila and her husband also dealt with their son, Casey Elliott's death in January of 1996, at the age of 21, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer, at age 19. Before his illness, Casey showed promise in stock car racing and competed in the All-Pro Series. He also made stops in the Busch (now Xfinity) Series and focused on ministry work after the diagnosis.

The Elliott family will receive friends between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Bearden Funeral Home in Dawsonville on Thursday (October 9). Graveside services will follow on Friday at 11 a.m. at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will also accept donations to the Chase Elliott Foundation, online or via mail to P.O. Box 1948, Dawsonville, GA 30534.

Ernie and Sheila Elliott helped Bill find early success in NASCAR

Sheila Elliott worked as co-owner of Ernie Elliott Inc. Her husband's brother, Bill Elliott, made his NASCAR debut in a car owned by his father, George Elliott, in 1976. Ernie's engines later powered Bill to his remarkable success on NASCAR's super speedways in the mid-1980s. He worked as Bill's crew chief and engine builder between 1982 and 1991, when he got his career's major results.

Ernie helped him earn 40 Cup Series wins, 148 top-five finishes, 291 top-10 finishes, and 51 poles. He also won the title Engine Builder of the Year in 1985 and was named Engine Builder of the Decade for the 1980s.

However, in the past decade, Sheila Elliott faced serious legal issues. In 2015, she was arrested after allegedly trying to run over her husband, Ernie, with her vehicle at his shop. She was released under strict court conditions, which required her to enter a treatment facility. But she violated those terms and was taken back into custody. Later, her bond was revoked, and she returned to the Dawson County jail in Dawsonville.

