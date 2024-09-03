"Sheldon Creed 2.0";"Don't let Ty get near him" - NASCAR fans react to Brandon Jones' 2025 JGR reunion

After spending the previous two seasons at Jr. Motorsports, Brandon Jones will be heading back to Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series in 2025, which has sparked interesting comments from race fans.

The announcement of Jones' return was made on Joe Gibbs Racing's official X account on Tuesday.

The Jones-JGR reunion announcement made for some unique reactions from fans, with one writing:

"Couldn’t cut it at JRM, Sheldon Creed 2.0."

Another fan referred to Jones' past relationship with 2022 Xfinity champion and current Cup Series driver of the No. 54 JGR car Ty Gibbs, who is the grandson of owner Joe Gibbs.

"Don't let Ty get near him," the user wrote.

"6.5 million to destroy half there inventory seems like a loss on JGR end… fab shop is going to be ecstatic about this one," said another.

"He didn’t do anything at JGR last time. Hasn’t done anything in JRM. He has drove for the 2 best teams and you guys continue to sign him because of money. I really wish nascar wasn’t a pay to play sport," commented a fourth user .

With some backlash came some positive comments about Jones' return to JGR, including one who said:

"Welcome back and good luck in 2025."

"Welcome back Brandon Jones!" said another user.

Brandon Jones' previous stint with JGR last five seasons

Jones started piloting the No. 19 Toyota JGR in 2018, finishing ninth in the season's final standings. The Atlanta native earned his first career Xfinity win in the 2019 Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Jones proceeded to win a career-high three races in 2020 and finished a career-best sixth in the standings.

Jones' last win to date came at Martinsville Speedway in April 2022, when he passed then-teammate Ty Gibbs on the final lap. Jones had an opportunity to make it to the Championship 4 the next time the circuit returned to Martinsville that October, but was wrecked by Gibbs going into turn one on the final lap for the win.

Jones replaced Noah Gragson prior to the 2023 Xfinity Series season in the No. 9 JRM Chevrolet. Last season, Jones recorded three top-fives, 10 top-10s, and failed to make the 12-driver playoff as he finished 14th in the final standings. This season, Jones has posted one top-five, five top-10s, and currently sits 14th in the standings with three races remaining in the regular season.

Jones trails the playoff cutoff line by 132 points, with Jr. Motorsports teammate Sammy Smith holding the final position by 10 points over 13th-place Ryan Sieg.

