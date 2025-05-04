Sheldon Creed blasts ‘inexperienced’ Hendrick Motorsports rival over Texas wreck

Sheldon Creed was left fuming after exiting Texas early following a contact with Hendrick Motorsports driver Corey Day. Moments after the crash took place, the Alpine, California, native called out his fellow racer through his in-car radio.

Ad

As Creed ran inside the top three alongside Day and Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love, his No. 00 squeezed lightly into Day’s lane before getting right-hooked. It brought out one of many yellows, leaving Creed with his fourth DNF of the 2025 season. As of today, he sits 11th in the driver standings with three top fives, six top tens, and 304 points to his name.

Frustrated as ever, Sheldon Creed radioed to his team (as quoted by Toby Christie on X).

Ad

Trending

“F*** yeah! F*** yes! I'm so tired of inexperience taking us out of this shit."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Day, a 19-year-old speedster from Clovis, California, is currently on a part-time schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Creed, on the other hand, is a full-time driver in the series under the banner of Haas Factory Racing.

Sheldon Creed is still vying for his maiden victory. The Xfinity Series mainstay has won eight times in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, but winning a race in NASCAR’s second-best circuit has always evaded the 27-year-old, as he finds himself 12 races into the 2025 season.

Ad

Next up for Creed is the BetMGM 300 at Concord’s Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 200-lap race is scheduled for Saturday, May 24, and can be watched live on CW, 4:30 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to its radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Wish he had given me more room”- Sheldon Creed reflects on his early exit at Texas Motor Speedway

Sheldon Creed knew exactly what he needed to prevent getting himself ousted from contention during Saturday’s Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas. He just wished Corey Day had given him a bit more room on the backstretch.

Ad

Detailing the same during a post-race interview with Frontstretch’s Stephen Stumpf, Creed said,

“My restart wasn't as good as the one before, and I had the #2 (Jesse Love) right on my door. So it's hard to kind of get going there. I was just focused on racing him, and I think the #17 was just lower.”

“Probably a little bit of inexperience and being up front for him. Just wish he had given me more room and not hooked me in the right rear,” he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson won the race, filling in for Connor Zilisch. It was his second Xfinity Series victory this season. Zilisch sat out of the race as his lower back got injured last week at Talladega. Thanks to the waiver that he was granted, the JR Motorsports driver will still be eligible for the 2025 playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.