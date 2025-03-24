“Should Kyle Larson be frustrated?”: NASCAR Insider assesses HMS star missing out on Homestead sweep

On his show, NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass was asked if Kyle Larson was “frustrated” when he failed to do a triple sweep of the NASCAR wins at Homestead. Larson won in the Craftsman Series and Cup Series but finished fourth in the Xfinity Series.

The #5 driver for Hendrick Motorsports, achieved a remarkable victory at the 2025 Cup Series race in Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 23. This is Larson’s 30th career victory in the Cup Series and his second at Homestead, a track where he excelled in the past with a victory in 2022. He beat out his teammate Alex Bowman with six laps remaining and led for a total of 19 laps in the race. With a margin of 1.205 seconds over Bowman, the win at Homestead was the first of the season for Larson but was part of a bigger picture. The #5 driver was attempting a clean sweep of the wins in NASCAR, having already won in the Craftsman Series but ultimately failed to win in the Xfinity Series.

Despite a win, NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass posed a theory that Larson could be "annoyed" but not “frustrated” by his fourth place finish at the Xfinity Series. On Fast Thoughts with Bob Pockrass, the veteran journalist said:

"He was dominating that race, but on that late restart, Sam Mayer gets into the back of him and Larson has to settle for fourth. So should Larson be frustrated? I don't think so. Annoyed? Sure..."

"...You try to make judgments on the track and sometimes they go your way and sometimes they don't and sometimes they hurt you and sometimes they hurt others. That's racing. So you look at Homestead and yes, annoyed? Sure," Pockrass added.

"So look, Kyle Larson, if he gets another chance at a triple header sweep, he potentially can do it for sure, and he'll get that next chance here in just a few weeks," Pockrass concluded.

With his win at Homestead, The Hendrick Motorsports driver moved up to second place in the regular season standings trailing his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron.

Kyle Larson shook off his Xfinity Series ‘disappointment’ with a ‘tough’ Cup Series win

Reflecting on the near-miss of the weekend sweep, Kyle Larson admitted that he was disappointed after the Xfinity race but woke up feeling motivated. He emphasized how difficult it is to secure Cup Series wins, underscoring the significance of his victory at Homestead.

"I mean, maybe as I go home tonight and lay down and think about the week more. But honestly, right now I don't think about it at all. I wasn't thinking about that as I took the lead, anything like that," Kyle Larson said via SpeedwayDigest.

"Yeah, I was pretty disappointed all of the time after the race yesterday, but I woke up this morning feeling for the most part fine. Motivated, but fine. Kind of over the finish of yesterday. Yeah, I'm sure when I lay down tonight, I'll probably think about it. But I'm just happy to get a Cup Series win. They're so tough to get."

Kyle Larson couldn't help but wonder how many more wins he might have had if the series hadn't switched to the Next Gen cars, suggesting the older Gen-6 cars better suited his driving style.

