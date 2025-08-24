“Should be parked for that”: Fans demand Joey Logano penalty after spin at Daytona

Joey Logano was out front in the closing laps at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday when he spun off turn four and got stuck in the infield grass. The incident left some fans upset, with speculation that the move was intentional to bring out a caution.With caution, a driver would have been able to rejoin the draft on the restart instead of being stranded on track alone. It also would have neutralized the field under the safety car, giving a chance to pit without losing as much ground. However, there’s no real evidence that Logano did it deliberately. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion most likely just lost rear grip, with the car stepping out on him.Eventually, the #22 Team Penske driver finished a lap down in 27th after leading for 27 laps. His teammate Ryan Blaney emerged victorious in a four-wide finish with Daniel Suarez, Justin Haley, and Cole Custer. Their other teammate, Austin Cindric, was involved in a violent crash with Bubba Wallace on lap 27.NASCAR posted on X the moment Joey Logano spun off turn four on lap 149 of 160.“This changes everything! (Joey Logano) spins from the lead!” NASCAR wrote.The incident drew plenty of reaction online, with some fans venting their frustration, including one who went as far as saying Logano should have been parked for it.“Logano should be parked for that,” the fan wrote.Jens On @jense84LINKLogano should be parked for that“Guess Penske told NASCAR not to penalize Joey for intentionally bringing out the caution,” another fan commented.Bryan @bllj89LINKGuess Penske told NASCAR not to penalize Joey for intentionally bringing out the caution. 🤷🏻‍♂️“Logano should be penalized for intentionally bringing out the caution by going into the grass,” an X user said. 🎮ikey @Malia_MikeyLINKLogano should be penalized for intentionally bringing out the caution by going into the grass.“Nice intentional caution,” a fan shared.Geoff simmons @GsmayneLINKNice intentional cautionAt the same time, several fans defended him, arguing the #22 Ford simply got loose and that Logano had little choice but to slide into the infield grass rather than make it to pit road.“Thought he did it on purpose [too]. However, if you look, his wheels are turned to the left. I don’t think he had control [of] the flats he had,” one fan said.John Nelson @porkychopsit24LINKThought he did it on purpose to however if you look his wheels are turned to the left I don’t think he had control with the flats he had“Hard to tell, but I don’t think the #43 (Erik Jones) touched the #22. Looks like he just got loose. Replays don’t really get a good view,” another X user wrote.David @Dave_says_hiLINKHard to tell but I don’t think the 43 touched the 22. Looks like he just got loose. Replays don’t really get a good view.The Coke Zero Sugar 400 marked the end of the regular season, with Joey Logano now set to defend his title in the playoffs. His campaign begins in the Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway on August 31.Joey Logano's 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season statsJoey Logano had a slow start to his 2025 campaign—an unusual trend for a defending champion. His lone victory came at Texas Motor Speedway, to go along with three top-5s and seven top-10s. He also posted one pole position at Atlanta Motor Speedway.The 35-year-old Connecticut native sits 12th in the standings, entering the playoffs with just a single-point advantage above the cutline. Close behind him are Josh Berry, Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman, all within five points of overtaking him.