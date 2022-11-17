SHR promotes veteran NASCAR reserve driver to full-time Cup Series drive in 2023

Ryan Preece replaced Cole Custer in the #41 Ford Mustang in the Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

On Wednesday, Stewart-Haas Racing promoted Preece from reserve driver to full-time driver to compete for the next season’s championship. The 32-year-old driver will join veterans Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, and Chase Briscoe to round out the team’s quartet.

Ryan Preece has made a couple of appearances in this year's Cup Series, driving the #15 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing. His best performance of 25th place came in the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. The Berlin-Connecticut native has made a total of 13 appearances across the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series this year, including his first win of the season in the Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

In a team release, Preece said:

“This is the opportunity I’ve been working for. Nothing was guaranteed at the start of this year, but I felt like if I put in the time, whether it was in a race car or in a simulator, that SHR was the place for me. It’s a company built by racers, for racers, and it’s exactly where I want to be. I know this season just finished and most people are looking to take a break, but I can’t wait to get going.”

Stewart-Haas Racing is yet to announce the crew chief for Ryan Preece for next year.

Cole Custer was demoted to NASCAR Xfinity Series for Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2023 season

Cole Custer, who has been the #41 driver for the last three seasons, was demoted to Xfinity Series because of his below-average performances in the last two years. He finished 26th and 25th in the Cup Series championship standings in the last two years. He has scored just three top-10s and a pole this season. He will team up with Riley Herbst for the 2023 Xfinity season.

In a press release, SHR owner and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart said:

“Cole Custer has been a part of SHR since 2017 and we’re glad to have him stay with us. Cole’s experience will be invaluable to Riley Herbst as he continues his development in the Xfinity Series.”

Ryan Preece will be seen in action next year in the NASCAR Cup Series in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.

