SHR's Josh Berry and wife Ginny announce growing family with baby girl

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Josh Berry and his wife Ginny Berry announced on social media that they are expecting their second girl child.

Their first daughter, Mackenzie Berry, was born on January 7, 2020. Recently, the couple took to social media to announce that they are pregnant with another baby girl, who is expected to be born in October this year.

Josh and Ginny Berry have been together since 2012 and married six years later in 2018. The two can be seen during the NASCAR races. This is Berry's first season as a permanent Cup Series driver. Prior to this, he raced in Xfinity for two seasons permanently, but also took part in various races since the 2014 season.

Interestingly, before his career in motorsports became stable, Josh Berry worked as a bank teller. It wasn't until 2010 that Dale Earnhardt Jr. signed him to JR Motorsports 2010 for the late model racing series. The two met during an online sim racing event in 2008. The league was called the DMP Online Racing.

How did Josh Berry make his way to Cup Series? Discovering the driver's family and racing background

Berry was born in 1990, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. His mother, Robin Berry was a teacher and his father, Joshua Berry was a businessman. In 2011, the couple tragically passed away in a car accident.

By this time, he was racing in the late model series, as mentioned. IN 2014, he raced in the Nationwide Series with JR Motorsports, taking part in two of the races. This year also marked his first chance in the Xfinity Series, racing in Iowa and finishing in 12th place. He took part in the final race of that season as well at Homestead, where he finished 25th.

Until 2017, Josh Berry rarely raced in Xfinity, racing hardly for one race per season. In 2021, he had the chance to drive for JR Motorsports for 12 races in the Xfinity. He won his first race that season at Martinsville and also finished second consecutively in Darlington and Dover. He also won at Las Vegas in 2021 and went on to win three races in 2022, taking part as a permanent driver.

Stewart-Haas Racing signed him as a permanent driver for the 2024 Cup Series season. His best finish in the season came at Richmond where he was 11th. He has been in the top 20 in six races so far.