“Shut up”: Denny Hamlin sets the record straight to critics over grabbing Ross Chastain by the shoulder after Charlotte incident

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin recently addressed critics over grabbing Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain by his shoulder. During the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast on YouTube, Hamlin talked about the post-race interaction with Chastain. The Bank of America ROVAL 400 was held on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at Charlotte ROVAL, and the Trackhouse Racing driver made an aggressive move on the final lap of the race and collected the JGR driver in the aftermath. This move sabotaged the #1 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver's chances to advance, allowing Joey Logano to secure his spot. Following that, during a post-race interaction, Denny Hamlin went to talk with Chastain to make things right with him.Hamlin claimed it as a 'growing moment' and did not want to 'let it fester.' Reflecting on the incident, critics accused the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver of overreacting. But the JGR driver set the record straight for critics and stated [00:33]:&quot;For those in my mentions who think that I'm mad when people do it to me but not when I do it to them, shut up. I take it like a man when I get wiped out. Did I wish I was in that spot? No. Could we as a team help prevent it? Maybe, possibly. I just wanted to have a true and honest conversation.&quot;Denny Hamlin finished the 248.52-mile race outside of the top-20 drivers in P23; meanwhile, Ross Chastain wrapped up the Charlotte ROVAL race in P21. On the other hand, Joey Logano ended the 109-lap race in P20, securing the last spot for the Round of Eight playoffs.&quot;11 team deserved that race&quot;: Denny Hamlin fires back at critics after the Kansas Speedway raceReflecting on Denny Hamlin's bold and intimidating attitude, a fan criticized him over his run-in with 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace during the Kansas Speedway. The incident happened during the closing laps of the 273-lap race held on Sunday, September 28, 2025.The JGR driver had a successful qualifying session and began the race from P2. Soon, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver took command of the race and dominated, leading 159 laps in the race. However, he failed to secure his sixth win of the season at Kansas Speedway.After the final restart of the race, Bubba Wallace had the lead, and Denny Hamlin charged at him with everything he had. This resulted in both Toyotas making contact and gave Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott a chance to sneak in and take the win. Reflecting on the same, the fan stated:&quot;I know a lot will bring up on how Bubba and Bell raced and how Denny raced Bubba are the same, and while I understand that, I think what Denny did was more careless. With no power steering I feel like Denny drove it in with the mindset of “if he’s in the wall so be it”. Not only did he take himself out, he took out his driver and possibly a shot at any 23XI driver in the R8 and gave the win to a Chevy. Not smart.&quot;However, Denny Hamlin had a reply ready for his critics and wrote:&quot;Give me a break. I was off the gas and on the brakes 100yds before the 23 let off. I was turning as hard as I could given the aero situation. 11 team deserved that race. It didn’t work out.&quot;Denny Hamlin currently leads the Cup Series playoff points table with an eight-point lead over the cutoff line. He has secured five wins, 16 top tens, 13 top fives, and three poles in 31 starts this season.