"Sick of focusing on shit cars": NASCAR fans in the mix after Fox reporter calls for the Roval elimination race forever

Kaitlyn Vincie fired up NASCAR fans by pushing for the Charlotte Roval to remain an elimination race forever. Most fans responded with sharp criticism of the playoff format and stated that drivers with poor averages get treated like championship contenders. Others asked why the Roval should get priority over the ovals and blamed media influence for the debate.

Shane van Gisbergen scored his fifth straight road/street course NASCAR Cup win on Sunday. Ross Chastain, who was just below the cutline, made a desperate move on the final lap of the Round of 12 elimination race. Vincie, who broadcasts for FOX Sports’ NASCAR coverage and co-hosts Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, wrote on X:

"Never in my life!!!!!! Unreal. Roval as an elimination race forever, please."

"No more elimination races. Sick of focusing on shit cars that struggle to run in the top 10," one fan wrote.

"I am so tired of being gaslit into thinking a 1 win driver with a 16.06 avg finish and a 1 win driver with a 15.97 avg finish is a championship contender. At this point in the season nobody should give a shit about Logano or Chastain's title hopes," another replied.

"Who the hell wants that over the oval? It's always the media," another fan commented.

But not all fans were critical, as some agreed with her take.

"That finish ensures that the playoffs will never die," a fan shared.

"Easily the best road course on the schedule and by far the best road course race of the season," another wrote.

Meanwhile, Van Gisbergen dominated the Roval and managed tire wear and pit strategy better than anyone. The Trackhouse Racing's Kiwi driver took the checkered flag by a large margin, 15.160 seconds ahead of Kyle Larson.

NASCAR playoff heartache for 23XI Racing and Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain, who made contact with Denny Hamlin as he fought to gain a playoff spot, spun and tried to finish in reverse. Joey Logano squeaked past him in the final laps and grabbed the last spot to the Round of 8 by four points, which ended Chastain's bid. His teammate, Austin Cindric, needed a win to move on, but he was spun multiple times, hurt himself, and finished 36th.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick also fell short after grabbing the pole position on Saturday and faced a double elimination with teammate Bubba Wallace. The post-race playoff picture has reset for the Round of 8. Denny Hamlin leads with Ryan Blaney two points back. Hendrick Motorsports's Kyle Larson and William Byron sit close behind.

However, Joey Logano entered the Charlotte Roval holding the final transfer spot and is in the same position heading to the first race of the Round of 8 at Las Vegas.

