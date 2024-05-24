Silly Season: Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing rumored to be spared of NASCAR’s new charter regulations

The NASCAR silly season is very much on and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell have secured their future in the high-octane sport. The #47 Chevy driver has signed a contract extension with JTG Daugherty Racing, while the #34 Ford driver has been swept away from Front Row Motorsports grasp, courtesy of Spire Motorsports' lucrative multi-year deal.

Moreover, the 2024 season is the final year for charters and new rules will come into play from the next season. While several teams could suffer from the updated policies, Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing are speculated to have a free pass over them.

Per the old rule, big teams could own a maximum of four cars and a charter for each. However, as the system is running its final year with the old set of rules, one big change to ensure a level playing field in the next season has been proposed.

The suggestion says that the teams could own a maximum of three charters. Veteran NASCAR teams like Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports could continue their existing charter practice even if the three-charter rule comes to fruition.

An excerpt from the NY Times report on the charter negotiation read:

"Under the proposed terms of the charter agreement teams are negotiating with NASCAR, there is a provision included that would limit teams to owning three charters, according to team sources briefed on the matter. (Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports would be grandfathered in.)"

Shane van Gisberegen's NASCAR Cup Series dream is at risk as Trackhouse Racing is in splits about their third charter

The charter system was introduced nearly a decade ago in 2016. The 36 teams picked based on their consistent participation during the race weekend were guaranteed an entry into every point-carrying Cup Series race on the calendar. This also meant a share in the prize purse according to the standings.

Currently, Trachouse Racing owns two charters; one for Ross Chastain and the other for Daniel Suarez, wherein the former is already under a multi-year deal and the latter is on the verge of a contract extension. This leaves the team with two drivers but only one charter in hand, if the team proceeds for the purchase or a lease.

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Zane Smith has been loaned to Spire Motorsports but will be replaced by Michael McDowell in 2025 and Shane van Gisbergen, who's running in the Xfinity Series under Kaulig Racing's identity in partnership with Trackhouse Racing.

While SVG is eyeing to level up into the realm of NASCAR Cup Series racing, where he already has a victory from his debut Cup run at the 2023 Chicago Street Race, Zane Smith is looking to run for Trackhouse Racing and continue his full-time Cup Series career.

If Shane van Gisbergen is chosen for Cup Series racing, Smith may be demoted to the Xfinity Series or swayed by another team. However, if the Cup rookie earns the charter, the New Zealander's Cup Series dream will be shattered for the 2025 season at the least.