Eccentric musician, artist and NASCAR analyst Mojo Nixon tragically passed away on Wednesday, February 7 due to a cardiac event.

Mojo, born Neill Kirby McMillan Jr., was aboard the Outlaw Country Cruise, an annual music event where he was a co-host and regular performer, when he passed away.

Nixon, aged 66, had just performed at an event the night before his passing on Wednesday. His family posted a statement on Facebook, honoring Mojo's larger-than-life persona and his love for living on the edge. The statement read:

"How you live is how you should die. Mojo Nixon was full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire… Passing after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners, + a good breakfast with bandmates and friends. A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right… & that’s just how he did it, Mojo has left the building. Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley out back. Heaven help us all.'

Beyond his legendary status in the world of music, Mojo Nixon was known for his role on SiriusXM, where he hosted shows such a Outlaw Country and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: Manifold Destiny. Upon his demise, the NASCAR fraternity came together to pay tribute to a legend of the sport.

Famous FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X (formerly Twitter), where he wrote:

"Sad news. I always enjoyed seeing and talking with Mojo Nixon at the race track. RIP."

Meanwhile, a fan on Reddit referred to the late musician being let go of SiriusXM recently. Capturing the sentiment, they commented:

"Damn, Sirius took his show & broke his heart/s.. RIP Mojo"

Journalist Toby Christie, meanwhile, wrote:

"Sigh. Damn. RIP Mojo Nixon."

Here are some more reactions to Mojo Nixon's death:

Mojo Nixon: A NASCAR analyst with immense love for hillbilly rock 'n' roll

Mojo Nixon was known for some of his most famous music works such as "Elvis is Everywhere," "Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant with My Two-Headed Love Child" and "Don Henley Must Die."

His love for hillbilly rock 'n' roll was palpable, as he once expressed in an interview with SiriusXM in 2017. He said:

"I am immersed in hillbilly rock ‘n’ roll. Outlaw Country is where country and rock ‘n’ roll come together with a very bad attitude. If you’ve ever seen that picture of Johnny Cash when he’s giving the finger — that’s Outlaw Country in a nutshell.

"Spreading the love of hillbilly rock ‘n’ roll. If it’s too rock ‘n’ roll for a hillbilly and too hillbilly for rock ‘n’ roll, and it’s got a bad attitude, we’re playing it on Outlaw Country, and it feels good!"