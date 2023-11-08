“Sitting on the couch questioning everything”: Bubba Wallace reviews frustrating end to his Cup Series campaign

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has had his career best campaign in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. He finished P10 in the recently concluded season finale race at Phoenix Raceway and ended the season in tenth place, the career best finish in the final championship standings.

However, Wallace is not happy with the season he had. He is one of those drivers who is inclined to be very critical of himself.

After the race, Bubba Wallace wrote a note on his Instagram story, reviewing his 2023 season. He mentioned that he is not enjoying his season and even did not find joy and excitement seeing his best friend Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR Cup Series championship triumph.

On Instagram story, detailing his late-night thoughts, Wallace said:

“Currently 3:42am.. [sic] sitting here on the couch questioning everything and I have no idea why. Climbed from the car today with little to no emotion. Frustrated with how our race ended and ending the #6 team’s top10 run. You would think your bud winning the championship would bring that joy and excitement back. Sadly it did not.

You would think having a career year and capping it off with P10 in points would bring the happiness back. Sadly it did not. I’ve always said music is my go to for the dark moments.. 5 hour plane ride back and I rode in complete silence for 2.5 of those. It’s the helpless feeling that really kicks ya..my wife can see that I’m off but I don’t have the what or the why that I’m feeling this way to allow her to help me…”

“Tomorrow is another day. Another opportunity” – Bubba Wallace shared a positive message as well

The 23XI Racing driver also shared some positivity in the message to fans. He wrote that the people who are going through the same situation as himself should be hopeful about the days ahead and face them bravely.

Wallace wrote:

“To my peeps out there starting at a blank wall, I’m with you. Tomorrow is another day. Another opportunity. Keep after it. ‘We gon be alright.'”

Bubba Wallace has a lot of positives this season as he made it into the postseason for the first time and had a couple of good runs where his car was fast enough to secure a win. He will look to stay more consistent in 2024 to reach the championship 4 race for the title contention.