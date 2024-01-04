"Sky's the limit": Ty Dillon radiates optimism on Truck Series comeback with Rackley W.A.R.

Rackley W.A.R.'s newest acquisition and former Cup Series driver Ty Dillon is optimistic and highly motivated about his prospects in the Truck Series.

Ty Dillon made his Truck Series debut in 2011 and was a mainstay in the series until 2013. Dillon's journey through the racing ranks saw him make a full-time Cup Series debut for Germain Racing in 2017, but he maintained a connection with the Truck Series on a part-time basis even after stepping up.

After his four-year stint with Germain Racing came to an end, Dillon shuffled around multiple teams in the upcoming seasons. His latest venture with Spire Motorsports in 2023 was met with news of his replacement by rookie Carson Hocevar. This left Dillon without a full-time seat once again, prompting him to move back to NASCAR Truck Series, signing for Rackley W.A.R.

Reflecting on his prospects of driving for a Truck Series outfit once again, Dillon told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"To have this opportunity come about is awesome. Three years ago, when I didn't even have a full-time ride, I was bouncing around anything I can get my hands on, just trying to compete and stay in the top ranks in that car."

Ty Dillon is optimistic about the potential success with Rackley W.A.R. He said:

"To have an option like running for a team like Rackley W.A.R. in the Craftsman Truck Series is very exciting. I think sky's the limit this year for what we can do this year."

"Just put my name in the Rackley W.A.R. at the top of the list every weekend as far as the people have to be, it's something exciting and it's got me very motivated for this year and (I'm) going to have fun doing it," added the 31-year-old.

Ty Dillon reveals having multiple offers on the table

Amidst the anticipation of his Truck Series return, Dillon revealed that he had multiple offers on the table during the offseason. He said:

"There were a lot of options on the table during the off-season. I just wanted to figure out what's going to be the best for where I wanna be and where I wanna go."

For him, the allure of competitive opportunities to contend for victories week after week was a key factor in his decision-making process. The former Cup Series driver stated:

"For me, it's been a while since I've been in a competitive chance to win races every single week in any other series. I wanted to get back to that."

It remains to be seen if Ty Dillon's return to the Truck Series marks a change in his career trajectory.