“Slide job”: When Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave birth to an iconic NASCAR booth call

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has achieved remarkable feats in his long racing career. He has been fairly active on the broadcasting side of the sport as well. His investment in Dirty Mo Media and his experience with NBC has given him quite a platform.

During his time with NBC in 2018, there was a moment in the final stage of the Overton's 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Kyle Larson, who was racing for Chip Ganassi at the time, attempted to get ahead of the leading #18 of Kyle Busch by diving on the inside line that put him up against his rival. This is usually referred to as a "slide job" in NASCAR.

At this time, Dale Earnhardt Jr screamed "slide job" twice on the broadcast, which gained quite some popularity amongst fans on social media.

"Slide job, slide job!" Dale Jr. shouted as Larson dived on the inside.

Despite Larson's attempt, Busch maintained the lead of the race. This duel went on in the final lap, Larson also came close to crashing, but finished in second place as Busch's Toyota claimed victory.

More iconic than the race, however, turned out to be Dale Earnhardt Jr's "slide job!" exclaim. The term gained wide popularity after the race. It was widespread on social media, printed on T-shirts, and is also mentioned on his Wikipedia page.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to join TNT and Amazon Prime's broadcasting team in 2025

TNT Sports is returning to NASCAR for the first time since 2014 and will be joined by Amazon Prime, FOX, NBC, and Warner Bros. Discovery to work as broadcasters from this year till 2031.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to return to the broadcasting part of the sport with TNT Sports and Amazon Prime. With TNT, he will also be a contributor to Bleacher Report's social and digital platforms. They will be conducting exclusive interviews with select guests, and other related things.

"It is such an exciting time to welcome TNT Sports back to NASCAR," Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement. "I remember watching the races on TNT back in the day, and it’s so nostalgic to see them return to the sport and to be a part of their team. I’m looking forward to joining their team and also getting the chance to work with Bleacher Report creating content that our fans will enjoy."

TNT Sports and Amazon Prime are set to broadcast five races each during the 2025 NASCAR season.

