“Smoked this thing”: Jimmie Johnson recalls intense tennis experience with Andy Roddick

In a segment from his recent Never Settle Podcast, Jimmie Johnson recalled the time he played tennis with Andy Roddick. He recalled the shape of the tennis ball changing when the former Grand Slam winner was serving him a couple of years ago.Andy Roddick is an ex-American tennis professional player who boasts 32 ATP singles titles and a single Grand Slam singles title, which he won at the 2003 US Open. Roddick also won five ATP Masters 1000 tournaments and reached four other Grand Slam finals, three at Wimbledon (2004, 2005, 2009) and one at the US Open (2006), losing all of them to Roger Federer.Jimmie Johnson remembered a tennis encounter with the former World No. 1, mentioning that &quot;advanced age&quot; Roddick, although not playing tennis for a long time, still showed his characteristic power and skill. The NASCAR legend revealed that Roddick would hit volleys in the corners with unexpected strength as he played casually, demonstrating his innate ability. Johnson recalled this story on the Never Settle Podcast, which he co-hosts with Marty Smith and special guest Andy Roddick. He said:&quot;He hadn't picked up a racket in a long time. And so, you know, with his advanced age, I didn't want him to hurt his shoulder. You know, we would go two or three volleys, and then he would just like slam one in a corner. And I'm like, okay, I see what's going on here. So as it goes on, eventually, we're getting ready to leave, and he goes, go stand over there.&quot;Johnson also added that he was surprised to see Roddick hit a hard, far-reaching neon-colored serve that he couldn't get followed by a smart, nicely-targeted shot to the opposite corner.&quot;So I stand, and he's going to serve. I'm like, hell yeah. Smokes this thing, and I swear, you know, it's stretched out. I just remember seeing this blob, that stretched neon blob hit the corner, and I'm trying to get to it, and I can't. So finally, I get better position, and he hits some like cute turning shot that hits the other corner that I've just walked away from,&quot; Jimmie Johnson added.One of the most influential motorsports personalities of all time, Jimmie Johnson, is a NASCAR legend. Jimmie won seven NASCAR Cup Series titles, among them one that gave him the possibility of being the first driver ever in history to be on top of the podium five times in a row, starting from 2006, going all the way through 2010, hence tying the record of Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.Jimmie Johnson calls for ‘changes’ in NASCAR’s NextGen car as it fails to meet his expectationsJimmie Johnson recently expressed his dissatisfaction with NASCAR's NextGen (Gen-7) car during a conversation on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast. Johnson criticized the car for its lack of side force and yaw, qualities that are crucial for a more engaging and dynamic driving experience. He believes these deficiencies reduce the car's ability to provide exciting racing and diminish driver's feel. The 49-year-old driver also suggested that the NextGen car's low-profile tires, which have shorter sidewalls, take away much of the feedback drivers rely on to manage slides and maintain control. He said:&quot;I would like to see some changes. You know, I think a car that gains side force and yaw is a better car, one that drives better, more interesting, puts on a better show. This car does not do that. But to make those changes in the way you'll have to, all three OEMs have to submit wind tunnel time, all the expenses that go with it, I know it's a slow-moving machine.&quot; [25:00 onwards]&quot;The other thing that I would like to consider is a taller sidewall on the cars. the lower profile sidewall I think takes a lot of the feel out of it and being able to slide it and understand it,&quot; he added.Jimmie Johnson emphasized that making these changes would require significant effort and cooperation from all three OEMs (Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota).