"So blessed these people are alive": Cleetus McFarland shares terrifying near-miss at his Myakka City airfield

A plane crash occurred on the private airfield owned by Cleetus McFarland in Myakka City, Florida, last Wednesday. McFarland shared details about the incident through a YouTube video uploaded on his channel. McFarland has a keen interest in aviation and owns a pair of MD500 helicopters as well. The popular YouTuber and part-time racing driver also owns the Freedom Factory Racetrack at Bradenton, Florida. The 30-year-old was in Talladega when he received the call notifying him of the crash.

McFarland expressed that when he bought the airfield, he accepted that there might be an accident at some point. The aircraft had three passengers on board, with a certified flight instructor and two passengers, and all of them escaped the aircraft safely. The plane was engulfed in flames soon after the accident.

"I own a racetrack, and there are crashes all the time. When you buy an airfield, you have to have the same expectation that one day something can happen. We are so blessed that these people are alive because the accident was crazy," Cleetus McFarland said in his YouTube video. ( 1:15- 1:20 )

The crash reportedly took place due to a takeoff failure. The National Transport Safety Board will conduct the investigation into the incident and later release a statement on the crash.

McFarland showed the site and the aftermath of the crash in his YouTube video. He also said that the Manatee County Fire team got to the site pretty quickly and extinguished the fires.

Cleetus McFarland reveals his ambition of running the Daytona 500 in 2027

Cleetus McFarland has taken the racing world by storm. McFarland competed in the ARCA Menards series race at Daytona International Speedway in February. He also raced at Talladega recently, finishing 10th.

The 30-year-old driver has created a hype by revealing his desire to race in the Daytona 500 in the NASCAR Cup series. He mentioned that his ambition is to take part in the mega event in 2027.

"I've never been a big NASCAR guy until this year. And Greg Biffle is helping me, like, even get, step my foot in the door. And I originally, when I called Biffle, I'm like, I just, you know, I want to race Cup. He's like, well, you've got to do this and this. And I think our original goal was the Daytona 500 in 2027."

"And I'm not saying that's off the board, but like now that I know just a smidge about NASCAR, I still think that that might be too early. Because them guys are on a whole other level,” Cleetus McFarland told Kevin Harvick in an interview.

McFarland expressed that he wants to be ready and prepare for NASCAR until he feels completely ready for the sport. The 30-year-old explained that he has recently developed an interest in NASCAR, and he seems committed to making it work rather than rushing into it and making a fool of himself.

